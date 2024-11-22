International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Condemns Biden's Missile Policy as Harmful Legacy for Trump Administration
Russia Condemns Biden's Missile Policy as Harmful Legacy for Trump Administration
The administration of US President Joe Biden is leaving US President-elect Donald Trump "bad legacy" by allowing Kiev to use long-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"As for what to expect from Biden and his outgoing administration — in supplying ATACMS and allowing the UK and French to use Storm Shadow..., of course, there is an element in this in order to leave as bad a legacy as possible to the next administration," Lavrov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile.
13:06 GMT 22.11.2024
BREST, Belarus (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden is leaving US President-elect Donald Trump "bad legacy" by allowing Kiev to use long-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"As for what to expect from Biden and his outgoing administration — in supplying ATACMS and allowing the UK and French to use Storm Shadow..., of course, there is an element in this in order to leave as bad a legacy as possible to the next administration," Lavrov told reporters.
World
Lavrov Calls Use of ATACMS in Bryansk Region Signal That US Wants Escalation
19 November, 15:54 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile.
