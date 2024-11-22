https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/biden-leaves-trump-bad-legacy-by-allowing-ukraine-to-use-long-range-missiles---lavrov-1120964973.html

Russia Condemns Biden's Missile Policy as Harmful Legacy for Trump Administration

Russia Condemns Biden's Missile Policy as Harmful Legacy for Trump Administration

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Joe Biden is leaving US President-elect Donald Trump "bad legacy" by allowing Kiev to use long-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2024-11-22T13:06+0000

2024-11-22T13:06+0000

2024-11-22T13:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

joe biden

sergey lavrov

donald trump

united kingdom (uk)

russia

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119107134_0:0:2950:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_35b7f8c1186663fc17f80feb1ae6f5f3.jpg

"As for what to expect from Biden and his outgoing administration — in supplying ATACMS and allowing the UK and French to use Storm Shadow..., of course, there is an element in this in order to leave as bad a legacy as possible to the next administration," Lavrov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lavrov-calls-use-of-atacms-in-bryansk-region-signal-that-us-wants-escalation-1120932047.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

missile policy, us president joe biden, us president-elect donald trump, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov