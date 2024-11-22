International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/harris-needed-hawaii-vacation-after-losing-presidential-election---white-house-1120958022.html
Harris Needed Hawaii Vacation After Losing Presidential Election - White House
Harris Needed Hawaii Vacation After Losing Presidential Election - White House
Sputnik International
US Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the US presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, needed to vacation with her family in Hawaii, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
2024-11-22T04:21+0000
2024-11-22T04:21+0000
americas
kamala harris
us
donald trump
hawaii
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120761184_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f14ecc0a5bc775e68ef2874682a1865d.jpg
"The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime. She has worked very hard over — for the last four years," Jean-Pierre said at a briefing. Harris arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday with her husband Doug Emhoff for about a weeklong stay, media reported. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/harris-may-be-appointed-supreme-court-judge-after-losing-presidential-election---report-1120832895.html
americas
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120761184_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f97558074db61517bc6c02d474cc5f6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us democratic vice president kamala harris, donald trump, vacation with her family in hawaii
us democratic vice president kamala harris, donald trump, vacation with her family in hawaii

Harris Needed Hawaii Vacation After Losing Presidential Election - White House

04:21 GMT 22.11.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinDemocratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the US presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, needed to vacation with her family in Hawaii, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime. She has worked very hard over — for the last four years," Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.
Harris arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday with her husband Doug Emhoff for about a weeklong stay, media reported.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Claflin University in South Carolina on September 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2024
Americas
Harris May Be Appointed Supreme Court Judge After Losing Presidential Election - Report
9 November, 15:44 GMT
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала