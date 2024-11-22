https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/harris-needed-hawaii-vacation-after-losing-presidential-election---white-house-1120958022.html
Harris Needed Hawaii Vacation After Losing Presidential Election - White House
US Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the US presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, needed to vacation with her family in Hawaii, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime. She has worked very hard over — for the last four years," Jean-Pierre said at a briefing. Harris arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday with her husband Doug Emhoff for about a weeklong stay, media reported. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
