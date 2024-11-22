https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/manned-spaceflights-to-mars-may-begin-in-next-50-years---russias-roscosmos-head-1120963358.html

Manned Spaceflights to Mars May Begin in Next 50 Years - Russia's Roscosmos Head

Manned flights to Mars may begin in the next 50 years, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Friday.

"I think that maybe even faster in the next 50 years," Borisov told Solovyov Live channel, answering the question whether humanity's dream of Mars will come true in the next 100 years. At this point that appropriate technologies will be accumulated, new rockets will be created and tested, which will allow much faster access to Mars, Borisov said.

