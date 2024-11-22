International
Previously, a scenario for a hot war between Russia and NATO was imagined in a classified Bundeswehr document cited by Bild in winter. It envisioned an escalation of tensions culminating in potential clashes by the summer of 2025.
Germany is implementing contingency protocols in preparation for a large-scale war with Russia, German media reported, citing a classified strategy paper. Fueled by hyped allegations of a “Russia threat,” the Bundeswehr has reportedly developed comprehensive plans for responding to a potential “maneuver” by Moscow on NATO's eastern flank in its Operation Plan Germany (Operationsplan Deutschland). Here are some details: Operation Plan Germany first surfaced following the COVID pandemic, and then earlier in the year, with German Brigadier General Thomas Hambach quoted as saying that the plan deals with issues ranging from “homeland security and the protection of defense-critical infrastructure to deployment planning and national territorial defense.” It also addresses the possibility of rapid NATO troop movements through Germany. Russian officials ridiculed the Bundeswehr’s rich imagination at the time, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova comparing the leaked plan to a “powerful horoscope,” saying she wouldn’t be surprised if the scenario was provided to the German military by the Foreign Ministry and its notoriously Russophobic chief, Annalena Baerbock.
Germany is implementing contingency protocols in preparation for a large-scale war with Russia, German media reported, citing a classified strategy paper.
Fueled by hyped allegations of a “Russia threat,” the Bundeswehr has reportedly developed comprehensive plans for responding to a potential “maneuver” by Moscow on NATO's eastern flank in its Operation Plan Germany (Operationsplan Deutschland).

Here are some details:

It identifies infrastructure facilities deemed “particularly worthy of protection for military reasons”;
Involves possibly moving 200,000 military vehicles across German territory if needed;
Details the logistics of national defense mobilization, highlighting the significant challenges Germany would face if it became a hub for “tens of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands” of soldiers, along with military equipment, food, and medicine that would need to be transported east to the front lines;
Advises businesses to work out plans for crisis scenarios that include stockpiling of diesel generators, securing alternate energy sources such as wind turbines, and stocking up on supplies;
Tasks territorial command centers with implementing the plan developed by government officials and military leaders, a Bundeswehr spokesperson was cited as saying.
Operation Plan Germany first surfaced following the COVID pandemic, and then earlier in the year, with German Brigadier General Thomas Hambach quoted as saying that the plan deals with issues ranging from “homeland security and the protection of defense-critical infrastructure to deployment planning and national territorial defense.”
It also addresses the possibility of rapid NATO troop movements through Germany.
Russian officials ridiculed the Bundeswehr’s rich imagination at the time, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova comparing the leaked plan to a “powerful horoscope,” saying she wouldn’t be surprised if the scenario was provided to the German military by the Foreign Ministry and its notoriously Russophobic chief, Annalena Baerbock.
Fact Check: Is Russia Really Getting Ready to Invade NATO?
