Zelensky Claims Ukraine Used Long-Range Weapons to Strike Russia More Than Once

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk Regions were not the first time Kiev had used long-range weapons to strike Russia.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk Regions on November 19, using US long-range ATACMS missiles and Uk long-range Storm Shadow missiles. Commenting on the Russian president's speech, Zelensky expressed the opinion that Putin was wrong in saying that "Ukraine's use of long-range weapons was some kind of new step." At the same time, he did not specify what weapons were used and when. The long-range ATACMS, Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles have been previously used by the Ukrainian armed forces against Crimea, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. At the same time, Zelensky complained about the lack of reaction from Western partners to Russia’s attack on a defense and industrial complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk.Putin said earlier on Thursday that Russia successfully test fired a new intermediate range ballistic missile Oreshnik in response to the use of the US and UK weapons by Ukraine.

