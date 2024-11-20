https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/ukraine-will-lose-if-us-ceases-military-aid---zelensky-1120937377.html

Zelensky’s Cash Cry: Ukraine Facing Defeat If US Purse Strings Cut

The end of US military aid to Kiev will lead to Ukraine's defeat in the armed conflict with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"If they cut [it], I think we will lose," Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday when asked what would happen if the United States halted or reduced military funding to Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine is now in "the most difficult period," Zelensky noted, adding that Ukraine would face great danger, if there's no unity among European countries on the Ukraine issue and "what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States." The Ukrainian leader believes that President-elect Donald Trump has the potential to bring an end to the conflict."It will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can," Zelensky stated. During his election campaign, Trump pledged that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, repeatedly asserting that he could manage to achieve such an accomplishment in just one day. Russian officials believe the issue is far too complex for such a simple solution. Trump has also frequently criticized US policy on the Ukraine conflict and derided Zelensky personally, labeling him the "greatest salesman" for taking home multibillion-dollar aid packages from the United States upon each of his visits.The US presidential election was held on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who previously had served as president from 2017 to 2021, was declared the winner by all major news networks and electoral analysts. In a speech to her supporters, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris acknowledged her defeat.The Electoral College is set to cast its votes in accordance with the will of the nation's voters on December 17, and the new Congress will officially certify the results on January 6. The presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20.Russian officials have repeatedly excoriated the supply of arms to the Kiev regime, stressing that these shipments are unlikely to influence the outcome of the special military operation, while also heightening the risk of escalation.

