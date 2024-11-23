International
EU Aims to Resolve Electric Vehicle Trade Dispute With China Through New Agreement
EU Aims to Resolve Electric Vehicle Trade Dispute With China Through New Agreement
The European Union and China are close to concluding an agreement to eliminate tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles to Europe, Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, said on Friday.
"We are continuing negotiations with the Chinese side on electric vehicles. We are close to a decision with China to cancel the duties. We are close to an agreement: China can commit to offering electric vehicles in the EU at least at the minimum price. This would solve the problem of distorting competition through unfair subsidies, which is why duties were initially introduced," Lange told German broadcaster NTV. The official also said that he does not share Germany's concerns about possible Chinese retaliatory measures. The European Commission approved additional duties of up to 35.3% on electric car imports from China in late October, citing what it referred to as unfair Chinese subsidies. China warned that the move could provoke a trade war. It retaliated by imposing provisional anti-dumping measures against brandy imports from the EU.
08:47 GMT 23.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and China are close to concluding an agreement to eliminate tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles to Europe, Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, said on Friday.
"We are continuing negotiations with the Chinese side on electric vehicles. We are close to a decision with China to cancel the duties. We are close to an agreement: China can commit to offering electric vehicles in the EU at least at the minimum price. This would solve the problem of distorting competition through unfair subsidies, which is why duties were initially introduced," Lange told German broadcaster NTV.
The official also said that he does not share Germany's concerns about possible Chinese retaliatory measures.
The European Commission approved additional duties of up to 35.3% on electric car imports from China in late October, citing what it referred to as unfair Chinese subsidies. China warned that the move could provoke a trade war. It retaliated by imposing provisional anti-dumping measures against brandy imports from the EU.
