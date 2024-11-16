https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/china-calls-on-canada-to-lift-increased-duties-on-chinese-ev-cars-1120902082.html

China Calls on Canada to Lift Increased Duties on Chinese EV Cars

China urges Canada to lift the increased duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

"Canada's decision to impose increased customs duties on Chinese electric vehicles goes against the spirit of free trade and is not conducive to the healthy development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," Wang said on Friday on the margins of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru's Lima. The Chinese minister also stated that Canada must fully comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations and remove discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese goods. At the same time, Wang noted that China and Canada did not have any fundamental conflicts of interest and expressed hope that Canada would objectively and rationally consider China's development. The APEC summit is being held on November 15-16. Peru's 2024 APEC chairmanship prioritizes boosting trade and investment cooperation, reducing the unregulated sector of the economy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

