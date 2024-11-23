https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/hamas-claims-israeli-hostage-killed-in-strike-idf-says-verifying-report-1120981741.html

Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Killed in Strike, IDF Says Verifying Report

Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Killed in Strike, IDF Says Verifying Report

Sputnik International

Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas' military wing, said on Saturday that an Israeli female hostage had died in the north of the Gaza Strip.

2024-11-23T18:15+0000

2024-11-23T18:15+0000

2024-11-23T18:15+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

israel

hamas

al-qassam brigades

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110044115_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e26fc3e4aa61d9fa10036c231987957c.jpg

“After the communication broken a few weeks ago had been reestablished with the fighters assigned to protect the enemy hostages, it turned out, that one hostage had died in the area exposed to Israel’s aggression in the north of the Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said. He added that another female hostage is in critical condition. Obaida said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the lives of hostages. Hamas has said it would release prisoners only after the end of the war in the Gaza Strip and withdrawal of Israeli forces.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the meantime said that it cannot confirm or deny information about the death of one of the hostages in the Gaza Strip announced by Palestinian movement Hamas.The IDF added that Hamas "continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/only-half-of-101-israeli-hostages-held-in-gaza-strip-still-alive---reports-1120763406.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

northern gaza, gaza strip, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, al-qassam, israeli hostage, israeli hostages, israeli operation in gaza