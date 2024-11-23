International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/hamas-claims-israeli-hostage-killed-in-strike-idf-says-verifying-report-1120981741.html
Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Killed in Strike, IDF Says Verifying Report
Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Killed in Strike, IDF Says Verifying Report
Sputnik International
Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas' military wing, said on Saturday that an Israeli female hostage had died in the north of the Gaza Strip.
2024-11-23T18:15+0000
2024-11-23T18:15+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
gaza strip
israel
hamas
al-qassam brigades
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110044115_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e26fc3e4aa61d9fa10036c231987957c.jpg
“After the communication broken a few weeks ago had been reestablished with the fighters assigned to protect the enemy hostages, it turned out, that one hostage had died in the area exposed to Israel’s aggression in the north of the Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said. He added that another female hostage is in critical condition. Obaida said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the lives of hostages. Hamas has said it would release prisoners only after the end of the war in the Gaza Strip and withdrawal of Israeli forces.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the meantime said that it cannot confirm or deny information about the death of one of the hostages in the Gaza Strip announced by Palestinian movement Hamas.The IDF added that Hamas "continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/only-half-of-101-israeli-hostages-held-in-gaza-strip-still-alive---reports-1120763406.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110044115_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23a634e43019af428f74687a7abf1b7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
northern gaza, gaza strip, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, al-qassam, israeli hostage, israeli hostages, israeli operation in gaza
northern gaza, gaza strip, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, al-qassam, israeli hostage, israeli hostages, israeli operation in gaza

Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Killed in Strike, IDF Says Verifying Report

18:15 GMT 23.11.2024
© AP Photo / Fatima ShbairFire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza Strip, late Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Israeli military said it had started airstrikes on Gaza targets, in response to earlier rocket salvos from the coastal strip, run by the militant Hamas group.
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza Strip, late Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Israeli military said it had started airstrikes on Gaza targets, in response to earlier rocket salvos from the coastal strip, run by the militant Hamas group. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2024
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas' military wing, said on Saturday that an Israeli female hostage had died in the north of the Gaza Strip.
“After the communication broken a few weeks ago had been reestablished with the fighters assigned to protect the enemy hostages, it turned out, that one hostage had died in the area exposed to Israel’s aggression in the north of the Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said.
He added that another female hostage is in critical condition.
Obaida said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the lives of hostages.
Hamas has said it would release prisoners only after the end of the war in the Gaza Strip and withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Houthi supporters raise a poster of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2024
World
Only Half of 101 Israeli Hostages Held in Gaza Strip Still Alive - Reports
3 November, 13:10 GMT
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the meantime said that it cannot confirm or deny information about the death of one of the hostages in the Gaza Strip announced by Palestinian movement Hamas.
"We are examining the information, and at this stage, we cannot confirm or refute it. IDF representatives are in contact with her family and are keeping them updated with all available information," the statement read.
The IDF added that Hamas "continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала