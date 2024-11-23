https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/slovak-defense-minister-warns-of-provocations-over-us-backed-long-range-weapons-in-ukraine-1120974333.html

Slovak Defense Minister Warns of Provocations Over US-Backed Long-Range Weapons in Ukraine

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said he fears provocations amid the worsening situation in Ukraine after the United States allowed Kiev to use long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia, which could lead to irreparable consequences.

"I have serious concerns that this escalation is already so tense that some kind of provocation will occur... Therefore, we fundamentally disagreed with the permission for these missiles to be sent deep into [Russian] territory," Kalinak said in an interview with the Pravda publication. He said he hopes US President-elect Donald Trump will make attempts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, and during the first six months of his presidency one can expect at least a ceasefire. On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed hope that with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, progress will be made in finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine acceptable to all parties. Earlier, Fico called the US decision to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory irresponsible, saying that this proves the West's unwillingness to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to Fico, this "dangerous adventure" could ultimately harm Ukraine the most, since the West has decided to fight in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian soldier. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using US ATACMS missiles and UK Storm Shadow missiles. He said Thursday Russia successfully test fired on November 21 a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, in response to Ukraine's use of the US and UK weapons. The missile hit a defense and industrial complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, also known as Dnipro. Earlier, Trump pledged that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through talks in one day. Russia says this is too complex a problem for such a simple solution. A presidential election took place in the US on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

