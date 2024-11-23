https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/trump-considering-ex-intel-chief-grenell-as-envoy-for-russia-ukraine-conflict---reports-1120971787.html
Trump Considering Ex-Intel Chief Grenell As Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Reports
US President-elect Donald Trump is considering picking his former intelligence chief Richard Grenell as a special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the transition plans.
According to the report, Grenell, who earlier was the ambassador to Germany and acting national intelligence director during Trump's 2017-2021 term, could play a key role in the incoming US administration's efforts to end the conflict if he is selected for the post. It said Trump is considering the possibility of creating a new position of a special envoy for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. However, the final decision on the position has not been made yet, and Grenell is only one of the possible candidates for the post. Earlier, Trump said he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through talks in one day. Russia says this is too complex a problem for such a simple solution. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
According to the report, Grenell, who earlier was the ambassador to Germany and acting national intelligence director during Trump's 2017-2021 term, could play a key role in the incoming US administration's efforts to end the conflict if he is selected for the post.
It said Trump is considering the possibility of creating a new position of a special envoy for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
. However, the final decision on the position has not been made yet, and Grenell is only one of the possible candidates for the post.
Earlier, Trump said he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through talks in one day. Russia says this is too complex a problem for such a simple solution.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.