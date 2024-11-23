https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/supervolcano-alert-in-europe-phlegraean-fields-activity-sparks-scientists-attention-1120977712.html

Supervolcano Alert in Europe: Phlegraean Fields Activity Sparks Scientists’ Attention

Supervolcano Alert in Europe: Phlegraean Fields Activity Sparks Scientists’ Attention

Sputnik International

The Phlegraean Fields, or Campi Flegrei, are a large volcanic area near Naples, Italy, known for their geothermal activity and stunning scenery. 23.11.2024, Sputnik International

2024-11-23T11:43+0000

2024-11-23T11:43+0000

2024-11-23T11:43+0000

beyond politics

italy

campi flegrei

naples

volcano

volcano eruption

volcanic ash

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105752/27/1057522766_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_1297fb34800cd7229894b65a94551c16.jpg

What is believed to be a massive supervolcano, the Phlegraean Fields, which are among the world's top eight emitters of volcanic carbon dioxide, according to media report, is beginning to rumble, making the scientific community anxious.In a recent study, Gianmarco Buono, a volcanologist at Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, and his colleagues estimate that 20% to 40% of this carbon dioxide comes from the dissolution of calcite in the nearby rocks. The other 60% to 80% comes from underground magma.For almost 20 years, a spot called the Solfatara Crater has been releasing increasing amounts of gas, drawing the attention of both researchers and locals.When such a supervolcano erupts, it can eject more than 1,000 cubic kilometers of material into the atmosphere, which could have catastrophic effects on the global climate and environment, and could form a giant caldera, a huge crater potentially spanning dozens of kilometers.With activity dating back some 40,000 years, the Phlegraean Fields have a long history of volcanic activity. The last eruption occurred in 1538.Finding out what's really going on beneath the Phlegraean Fields and Solfatara Crater is a big deal – not just for scientists, but for everyone on Earth, as supervolcano eruptions can lead to significant geological and environmental impacts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lava-from-volcano-in-iceland-approaching-us-navys-communications-masts---reports-1118699667.html

italy

campi flegrei

naples

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, campi flegrei, naples, volcano, volcano eruption, volcanic ash