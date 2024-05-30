https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lava-from-volcano-in-iceland-approaching-us-navys-communications-masts---reports-1118699667.html
Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports
Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports
Sputnik International
Lava flowing from a volcano following the eruption in southwestern Iceland is fast approaching the communications masts owned by the US Navy near the city of Grindavik, Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported.
2024-05-30T09:59+0000
2024-05-30T09:59+0000
2024-05-30T09:59+0000
world
iceland
us navy
volcano eruption
eruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400362_0:257:3072:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_fd3a90caf9c5b8d8a383e1d8e76ed93a.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that defensive walls were built around the masts, and there was hope that the walls would hold lava. The Icelandic Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, the report said. Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jonasson has expressed concerns that defenses might break. The eruption in the area of the volcanic hill Sundhnukur on the Reykjanes Peninsula began on Wednesday afternoon. Before the eruption, authorities ordered that people be evacuated from Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The lava is flowing toward Grindavik, which is located to the south of the eruption cluster. The city has no power supply, and all but one of the roads leading into the city are covered with lava. Three citizens who refused to evacuate reportedly remain in the city. Following the eruption, police declared a state of emergency in the country. January's volcanic eruption destroyed several houses in Grindavik, which has a population of about three thousand people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/icelands-volcano-erupts-with-little-warning-1117400235.html
iceland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400362_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67e23ba83376b0914d36e11b6a6a27b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volcano in iceland, us navy, communications masts
volcano in iceland, us navy, communications masts
Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lava flowing from a volcano following the eruption in southwestern Iceland is fast approaching the communications masts owned by the US Navy near the city of Grindavik, Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported.
The report said on Wednesday that defensive walls were built around the masts, and there was hope that the walls would hold lava. The Icelandic Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, the report said.
Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jonasson has expressed concerns that defenses might break.
"It has to be expected that if it continues like this, then something might start to give way," he said on air on RUV.
The eruption in the area of the volcanic hill Sundhnukur on the Reykjanes Peninsula began on Wednesday afternoon. Before the eruption
, authorities ordered that people be evacuated from Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
The lava is flowing toward Grindavik, which is located to the south of the eruption cluster. The city has no power supply, and all but one of the roads leading into the city are covered with lava. Three citizens who refused to evacuate reportedly remain in the city.
Following the eruption, police declared a state of emergency in the country.
January's volcanic eruption destroyed several houses in Grindavik, which has a population of about three thousand people.