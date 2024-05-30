International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lava-from-volcano-in-iceland-approaching-us-navys-communications-masts---reports-1118699667.html
Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports
Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports
Sputnik International
Lava flowing from a volcano following the eruption in southwestern Iceland is fast approaching the communications masts owned by the US Navy near the city of Grindavik, Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported.
2024-05-30T09:59+0000
2024-05-30T09:59+0000
world
iceland
us navy
volcano eruption
eruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400362_0:257:3072:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_fd3a90caf9c5b8d8a383e1d8e76ed93a.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that defensive walls were built around the masts, and there was hope that the walls would hold lava. The Icelandic Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, the report said. Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jonasson has expressed concerns that defenses might break. The eruption in the area of the volcanic hill Sundhnukur on the Reykjanes Peninsula began on Wednesday afternoon. Before the eruption, authorities ordered that people be evacuated from Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The lava is flowing toward Grindavik, which is located to the south of the eruption cluster. The city has no power supply, and all but one of the roads leading into the city are covered with lava. Three citizens who refused to evacuate reportedly remain in the city. Following the eruption, police declared a state of emergency in the country. January's volcanic eruption destroyed several houses in Grindavik, which has a population of about three thousand people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/icelands-volcano-erupts-with-little-warning-1117400235.html
iceland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400362_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67e23ba83376b0914d36e11b6a6a27b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
volcano in iceland, us navy, communications masts
volcano in iceland, us navy, communications masts

Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports

09:59 GMT 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / JEREMIE RICHARDLava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media
Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / JEREMIE RICHARD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lava flowing from a volcano following the eruption in southwestern Iceland is fast approaching the communications masts owned by the US Navy near the city of Grindavik, Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported.
The report said on Wednesday that defensive walls were built around the masts, and there was hope that the walls would hold lava. The Icelandic Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, the report said.
Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jonasson has expressed concerns that defenses might break.
"It has to be expected that if it continues like this, then something might start to give way," he said on air on RUV.
The eruption in the area of the volcanic hill Sundhnukur on the Reykjanes Peninsula began on Wednesday afternoon. Before the eruption, authorities ordered that people be evacuated from Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
The lava is flowing toward Grindavik, which is located to the south of the eruption cluster. The city has no power supply, and all but one of the roads leading into the city are covered with lava. Three citizens who refused to evacuate reportedly remain in the city.
Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
Beyond Politics
Iceland’s Volcano Erupts With Little Warning
18 March, 05:13 GMT
Following the eruption, police declared a state of emergency in the country.
January's volcanic eruption destroyed several houses in Grindavik, which has a population of about three thousand people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала