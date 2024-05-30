https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lava-from-volcano-in-iceland-approaching-us-navys-communications-masts---reports-1118699667.html

Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports

Lava From Volcano in Iceland Approaching US Navy's Communications Masts - Reports

Sputnik International

Lava flowing from a volcano following the eruption in southwestern Iceland is fast approaching the communications masts owned by the US Navy near the city of Grindavik, Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported.

2024-05-30T09:59+0000

2024-05-30T09:59+0000

2024-05-30T09:59+0000

world

iceland

us navy

volcano eruption

eruption

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400362_0:257:3072:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_fd3a90caf9c5b8d8a383e1d8e76ed93a.jpg

The report said on Wednesday that defensive walls were built around the masts, and there was hope that the walls would hold lava. The Icelandic Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, the report said. Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jonasson has expressed concerns that defenses might break. The eruption in the area of the volcanic hill Sundhnukur on the Reykjanes Peninsula began on Wednesday afternoon. Before the eruption, authorities ordered that people be evacuated from Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The lava is flowing toward Grindavik, which is located to the south of the eruption cluster. The city has no power supply, and all but one of the roads leading into the city are covered with lava. Three citizens who refused to evacuate reportedly remain in the city. Following the eruption, police declared a state of emergency in the country. January's volcanic eruption destroyed several houses in Grindavik, which has a population of about three thousand people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/icelands-volcano-erupts-with-little-warning-1117400235.html

iceland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volcano in iceland, us navy, communications masts