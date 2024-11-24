https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/russian-foreign-ministry-urges-ukraine-to-confirm-yuzhmash-existence-amid-oreshnik-missile-denial-1120984864.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Ukraine to Confirm Yuzhmash Existence Amid Oreshnik Missile Denial

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday urged Kiev authorities, who deny the existence of the Oreshnik missile systems, to find out whether the Yuzhmash plant exists.

Earlier this week, the head of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission on sovereignty, Vladimir Rogov, told Sputnik that the Oreshnik ballistic missile had hit the Yuzhmash facilities in Dnepropetrovsk where rockets and strike drones were manufactured. Zakharova said that "terrorist scum" adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who is an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed that the Oreshnik missile does not exist. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions that week. In response, Russia launched a combined strike against a defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, Oreshnik. Moscow also updated its nuclear doctrine earlier in the week.

