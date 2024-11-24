https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/russias-update-on-nuclear-doctrine-can-be-considered-signal-to-west---kremlin-1120988505.html

Russia's Update on Nuclear Doctrine Can Be Considered Signal to West - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine can be considered as a signal to the West and should not be seen as a coincidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin published on Sunday.

"Surely, there cannot be any coincidences here. There is certain consistency," Peskov said, when asked about the doctrine update. The spokesman added that Russia constantly has to respond to unprecedented escalation incited by the West. And the United States is continuing to take even more reckless steps to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, the spokesman added. When commenting on the Oreshnik missile strike, Peskov said that Putin had sent a clear signal to the West in September. Peskov added that a "frenzy" among decision-makers in Washington had led to the current situation. Peskov also said that the Biden administration had effectively halted dialogue with Russia, adding that "political foresight" is in short supply in Washington. "During the election campaign, [US President-elect Donald] Trump spoke about his intention to somehow ensure peace and bring everyone into a peaceful course. And now they are trying to escalate the situation so much that these peaceful conditions are doomed to failure," the spokesman said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions this week. In response, Russia launched a strike against a defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant, in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, dubbed Oreshnik. Moscow also updated its nuclear doctrine earlier in the week.US President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration's decisions on Ukraine are an attempt to take revenge on President-elect Donald Trump for his victory in the presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Biden’s administration is trying to leave "some kind of heritage" to Trump and bring him to bay in the Ukraine conflict settlement, Peskov added.The statements about the possibility of Kiev obtaining a dirty bomb are dangerous and represent much more than "play with fire," Dmirty Peskov said.Earlier this month, UK newspaper reported, citing a report prepared by Ukrainian researchers for the Defense Ministry, that Ukraine could develop a nuclear bomb within a few months if the United States reduces military aid to Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said later that Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, does not intend to create them, and closely cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, Kiev’s existing capabilities allow it to create a dirty bomb, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, has said.

