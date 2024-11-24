https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/ukraine-loses-nearly-1550-soldiers-in-past-day---mod-1120985444.html
Ukraine Loses Nearly 1,550 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Nearly 1,550 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,545 servicepeople in battles with Russian forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-11-24T10:11+0000
2024-11-24T10:11+0000
2024-11-24T11:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg
In the area of operations of the Russian Battlegroup Yug, Kiev lost up to 500 servicepeople, one Msta-B howitzer and one L-119 gun. Battlegroup Zapad defeated the formations of six Ukrainian brigades and repelled four counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 440 troops, the ministry said. Battlegroup group continued to advance into the depths of the Ukrainian armed forces' defense, repelled 10 attacks, with Kiev losing up to 380 servicepeople. Ukraine also lost up to 145 troops, one M113 armored personnel carrier and two M777 howitzers in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup. Battlegroup repelled a counterattack of two Ukrainian brigades, with Kiev losing up to 50 servicepeople. Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr forces eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Ukraine Loses Over 260 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past DayRussian military units eliminated over 260 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank and one armored vehicle in Russia's Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overall, Ukraine has lost over 35,310 soldiers, 216 tanks, 1,193 armored fighting vehicles, 40 rocket launchers, including 11 US-made HIMARS, and other military equipment since the start of the offensive in the Kursk Region in August, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russian-forces-advance-in-kurakhov-donbass-handing-major-losses-to-ukrainian-army-1120221784.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_275:0:3006:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96174b856f99e64d48183ffd5c4858a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, russian forces
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, russian forces
Ukraine Loses Nearly 1,550 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD
10:11 GMT 24.11.2024 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 24.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,545 servicepeople in battles with Russian forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
In the area of operations of the Russian Battlegroup Yug, Kiev lost up to 500 servicepeople, one Msta-B howitzer and one L-119 gun. Battlegroup Zapad defeated the formations of six Ukrainian brigades and repelled four counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 440 troops, the ministry said.
Battlegroup group continued to advance into the depths of the Ukrainian armed forces
' defense, repelled 10 attacks, with Kiev losing up to 380 servicepeople. Ukraine also lost up to 145 troops, one M113 armored personnel carrier and two M777 howitzers in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup.
Battlegroup repelled a counterattack of two Ukrainian brigades, with Kiev losing up to 50 servicepeople.
Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr forces eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Over 260 Soldiers in Kursk Area in Past Day
Russian military units eliminated over 260 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank and one armored vehicle in Russia's Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces' losses amounted to 260 soldiers. One tank, one armored fighting vehicle, and also five cars and one mortar were destroyed," the ministry said.
Overall, Ukraine has lost over 35,310 soldiers, 216 tanks, 1,193 armored fighting vehicles, 40 rocket launchers, including 11 US-made HIMARS, and other military equipment since the start of the offensive in the Kursk Region in August, the ministry added.