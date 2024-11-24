https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/us-unlikely-to-let-american-investor-buy-nord-stream-2-pipeline-us-itself-destroyed---economist-1120985564.html

US Unlikely to Let American Investor Buy Nord Stream 2 Pipeline US Itself Destroyed - Economist

US Unlikely to Let American Investor Buy Nord Stream 2 Pipeline US Itself Destroyed - Economist

Sputnik International

Trump campaign contributor and distressed asset buyer Stephen P. Lynch could theoretically have a shot at buying the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the assets were to ever “come up for sale,” but the US government, widely suspected of playing an instrumental role in energy infrastructure's sabotage, would be unlikely to allow it, British economist Dr. Rodney Shakespeare told Sputnik.

2024-11-24T11:59+0000

2024-11-24T11:59+0000

2024-11-24T12:28+0000

analysis

germany

russia

business

donald trump

us treasury

nord stream 2

nord stream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089711168_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_b9e9b4c17b7bcd7adeaf5627ff155096.jpg

If the Ukraine crisis were to end, there would “likely…be huge pressure to get the pipelines repaired” from a Europe starved of energy. “Any new owner would become immensely rich,” the economist stressed.government, widely suspected of playing an instrumental role in the energy infrastructure's sabotage, would be unlikely to allow it, veteran British economist Dr. Rodney Shakespeare told Sputnik.If the Ukrainian crisis were to end, there would “likely…be huge pressure to get the pipelines repaired” from a Europe starved of energy. “Any new owner would become immensely rich,” the economist stressed.But even then, Shakespeare warned that given the hostility of US policy toward the project, there’s no guarantee that the repaired pipelines wouldn’t “be blown up again.”Lynch reportedly applied for a license with the US Treasury that would allow him to negotiate initiating repair work on the damaged $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline with entities under US sanctions, and has reportedly lobbied officials to allow him to invest in the damaged pipeline network to secure “American and European control over European energy supply for the rest of the fossil-fuel era.”Nord Stream 2 was completed in September 2021, but never commissioned amid heavy US pressure on its European NATO allies to wean themselves off reliance on cheap and dependable Russian energy in favor of more costly US liquefied natural gas exports to Europe.In September 2022, three of four strings of the combined Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline networks were damaged in a series of explosions, causing the largest-ever man-made release of methane and deprived Europe of the capacity to import up to 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year.In February 2023, veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged, citing insider information, that US Navy divers carried out the sabotage attack targeting Nord Stream. US officials dismissed these allegations, and maintain that Russia may have blown up its own pipeline.After the release of Hersh's bombshell story, US and German media have coordinated the release of a series of articles alleging that amateur Ukrainian saboteurs, not the US Navy, was responsible for the attack on Nord Stream.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/us-investor-lynch-eyes-nord-stream-2-purchase-citing-strategic-value-for-us-1120959788.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/dog-ate-my-nord-stream-german-media-doubles-down-on-ukrainian-connection-claim-1120945151.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will nord stream be restored, can america buy nord stream, will russia let america buy nord stream, can nord stream be fixed, who will fix nord stream