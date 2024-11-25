https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/almost-60-of-americans-happy-with-trumps-performance-in-us-transfer-of-power---survey-1120993486.html
Almost 60% of Americans Happy With Trump's Performance in US Transfer of Power - Survey
Almost 60% of Americans Happy With Trump's Performance in US Transfer of Power - Survey
Sputnik International
Almost 60% of Americans positively assess the performance of US President-elect Donald Trump in the process of transferring power in the US, according to a survey by CBS News and research organization YouGov.
2024-11-25T04:54+0000
2024-11-25T04:54+0000
2024-11-25T04:54+0000
americas
donald trump
us
joe biden
americans
poll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757510_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_802ccc28d7c5ae597cb6ef9daa555865.jpg
According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they approve of the way Trump is handling the process of transferring power from the outgoing head of state Joe Biden. At the same time, 41% of Americans admitted that they did not support Trump's actions. The poll also showed that 95% of Republican Party supporters were inspired or optimistic about Trump's presidency, and 5% were worried or scared. Among Democratic Party supporters, the share of worried or scared was 85%, and just 15% were inspired or optimistic. The survey was conducted from November 19 to November 22 among 2,232 adult US citizens. The margin of error for the results was plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/trump-not-even-in-power-yet-and-already-wreaking-havoc-on-european-markets-1120909330.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757510_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82e33a753eb2f7dd6cfedc9082dfe91a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president-elect donald trump, process of transferring power in the us, trump's performance
us president-elect donald trump, process of transferring power in the us, trump's performance
Almost 60% of Americans Happy With Trump's Performance in US Transfer of Power - Survey
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost 60% of Americans positively assess the performance of US President-elect Donald Trump in the process of transferring power in the US, according to a survey by CBS News and research organization YouGov.
According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they approve of the way Trump is handling the process of transferring power from the outgoing head of state Joe Biden. At the same time, 41% of Americans admitted that they did not support Trump's actions.
The poll also showed that 95% of Republican Party
supporters were inspired or optimistic about Trump's presidency, and 5% were worried or scared. Among Democratic Party supporters, the share of worried or scared was 85%, and just 15% were inspired or optimistic.
The survey was conducted from November 19 to November 22 among 2,232 adult US citizens. The margin of error for the results was plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.