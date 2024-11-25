https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/polish-farmers-lift-border-blockade-with-ukraine-for-2-weeks---reports-1120994732.html
Polish Farmers Lift Border Blockade With Ukraine for 2 Weeks - Reports
Polish farmers have suspended the blockade of the border with Ukraine for two weeks, media station reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, farmers blocked the road leading to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between the two countries, resulting in long truck queues. The blockade was lifted after an agreement was reached with Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski, who will have two weeks to respond to the farmers' demands. The protest will reportedly be suspended until December 10, but in the event that the agreement cannot be reached, the farmers plan to hold a large-scale protest along the entire eastern border. One of their main demands includes the termination of talks on an EU-proposed trade deal with South American trade bloc Mercosur and the abandonment of tax increases for agricultural producers. This is already the second wave of protests by Polish farmers. In February, they started a nationwide protest, blocking roads and access to border checkpoints with Ukraine. They demand an end to the duty-free import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the rejection of the European Green Deal, which aims for zero emissions by 2050.
