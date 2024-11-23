https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/polish-farmers-block-border-crossing-with-ukraine-in-ongoing-protest-against-duty-free-imports-1120979530.html

Polish Farmers Block Border Crossing With Ukraine in Ongoing Protest Against Duty-Free Imports

Polish Farmers Block Border Crossing With Ukraine in Ongoing Protest Against Duty-Free Imports

Sputnik International

Polish farmers have blocked a border crossing with Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Customs Service said on Saturday.

2024-11-23T11:51+0000

2024-11-23T11:51+0000

2024-11-23T11:51+0000

world

ukraine

poland

farmers

farmer

protest

protest rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116992353_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa642ccd117a1b20b9a8546e82f083c6.jpg

Earlier in the month, a spokesperson for the Deceived Village movement told Sputnik that Polish farmers would resume blocking border crossings with Ukraine in November, with the action planned to last until December 31. Protesters are allowing one cargo truck per hour to enter Ukraine, while the movement of trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes toward Poland is completely blocked. Buses and passenger vehicles continue to move without restrictions, it said. Polish farmers started a nationwide protest in February, blocking roads and access to border checkpoints with Ukraine. They demand an end to the duty-free import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the rejection of the European Green Deal, which aims for zero emissions by 2050.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/fuel-poverty-polish-gasoline-sales-to-ukraine-fall-to-under-half-amid-farmer-protests-1117351272.html

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

polish farmers, border crossing with ukraine, protest against duty-free imports