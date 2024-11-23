https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/polish-farmers-block-border-crossing-with-ukraine-in-ongoing-protest-against-duty-free-imports-1120979530.html
Polish Farmers Block Border Crossing With Ukraine in Ongoing Protest Against Duty-Free Imports
Polish farmers have blocked a border crossing with Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Customs Service said on Saturday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish farmers have blocked a border crossing with Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Customs Service said on Saturday.
Earlier in the month, a spokesperson for the Deceived Village movement told Sputnik that Polish farmers
would resume blocking border crossings with Ukraine in November, with the action planned to last until December 31.
"The announced blocking of truck traffic has begun at the Medyka-Shegyni border crossing, which is located on the Polish-Ukrainian border," the customs service said in a statement.
Protesters are allowing one cargo truck per hour to enter Ukraine, while the movement of trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes toward Poland is completely blocked. Buses and passenger vehicles continue to move without restrictions, it said.
Polish farmers started a nationwide protest in February, blocking roads and access to border checkpoints with Ukraine. They demand an end to the duty-free import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the rejection of the European Green Deal, which aims for zero emissions by 2050.