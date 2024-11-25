https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/russian-air-defense-systems-shoot-down-8-ballistic-missiles---mod-1120997962.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD

Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD

Russian air defense forces shot down eight ballistic missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Eight ballistic missiles, six US-made JDAM air-launched bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," the Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled five counterattacks and eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers.

