Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD
Russian air defense forces shot down eight ballistic missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
"Eight ballistic missiles, six US-made JDAM air-launched bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," the Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled five counterattacks and eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russian air defense forces shot down eight ballistic missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
"Eight ballistic missiles, six US-made JDAM air-launched bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," the Defense Ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 440 servicepeople, a tank, and two vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled 12 counterattacks.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled five counterattacks and eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers.
