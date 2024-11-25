https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/russian-air-defense-systems-shoot-down-8-ballistic-missiles---mod-1120997962.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD
Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense forces shot down eight ballistic missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
2024-11-25T11:21+0000
2024-11-25T11:21+0000
2024-11-25T11:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
russia
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"Eight ballistic missiles, six US-made JDAM air-launched bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," the Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled five counterattacks and eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/russian-air-defenses-downed-5-atacms-missiles-over-bryansk-region-1120927140.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ballistic missiles
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ballistic missiles
Russian Air Defense Systems Shoot Down 8 Ballistic Missiles - MoD
11:21 GMT 25.11.2024 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 25.11.2024)
Russian air defense forces shot down eight ballistic missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
"Eight ballistic missiles, six US-made JDAM air-launched bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles
were shot down," the Defense Ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 440 servicepeople, a tank, and two vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled 12 counterattacks.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has repelled five counterattacks and eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers.