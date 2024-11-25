https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/sputnik-becomes-media-partner-of-iv-congress-of-young-scientists-1120999042.html

Sputnik Becomes Media Partner of IV Congress of Young Scientists

Sputnik International

Sputnik has become the media partner of the IV Congress of Young Scientists, which will be held on November 27-29 on the federal territory of Sirius.

Sputnik is the official media partner of the IV Congress of Young Scientists.RIA Novosti has also been named as an official photo host agency for the IV Congress, which will bring together more than 7,000 participants from almost 40 countries on the federal territory of Sirius from November 27 to 29.Delegates from Brazil, China, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Iran, Egypt, UAE, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Bulgaria, Germany, Serbia, Finland, France, Switzerland and others will gather in the Black Sea coast resort.Discussions will be led by top scientists, government and public figures, heads of state corporations, journalists and participants of the BRICS Young Scientists Forum.The program includes more than 170 business, cultural and sporting events.Images taken by the agency's photographers are available for free, high-resolution download in Russian and English for all congress participants and media representatives. The photo bank can be found on its website.As media partner, Sputnik will cover the Congress events with correspondents bringing news from workshops and plenaries, report from the venues and conduct exclusive interviews.

