Sputnik and Qatari Media Group Dar Al-Sharq Become Partners

Sputnik News Agency and Radio Sputnik have signed a memorandum of cooperation with Qatar's largest media group Dar Al-Sharq.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha, where Sputnik was represented by Vasily Pushkov, head of the Directorate for International Cooperation, and the Dar Al-Sharq media group was represented by Jaber Salem Al-Harami, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Al-Sharq.The agreement confirms the parties' desire for long-term cooperation in the field of information exchange in Arabic and English, development of Russian-Qatari initiatives in the media sphere, as well as organization and implementation of joint programs and events. The document will become the basis for a permanent exchange of news materials between Sputnik and the newspapers Al-Sharq and The Peninsula, owned by the media group.During the signing ceremony, Vasily Pushkov expressed gratitude to his partners for their hospitality, and remarked: “Dar Al-Sharq is not only the largest media group in Qatar, but across the entire Middle East. This is already our second partner from this wonderful country. We see a tremendous interest from new partners in Russian topics, a desire to understand and to be understood. In this context, our goals are mutual.” In turn, Jaber Salem Al-Harami commented: “We are proud to sign a cooperation agreement with Sputnik. This step, in our view, will not only strengthen media relations between Al Sharq and Sputnik, but also enrich the content of both sides, thanks to the effective work and high reputation of our media outlets. ""With the rapid development of the media landscape and the emergence of new tools, closer cooperation and diverse international connections are essential for utilizing the potential both parties possess and applying it more effectively," he added."We have many opportunities for collaboration to enrich content and provide new and diverse media materials for the audiences of both media groups. At Al-Sharq, we are delighted with this agreement and intend to continue strengthening it in the future,” Al-Harami concluded.The memorandum was the second cooperation document signed with Qatari media. In September, an agreement with Qatar News Agency (QNA) was signed in Moscow.

