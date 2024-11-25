International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/trump-may-dismiss-15000-transgenders-from-us-army-under-new-law-1120995882.html
Trump May Dismiss 15,000 Transgenders From US Army Under New Law
Trump May Dismiss 15,000 Transgenders From US Army Under New Law
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue a decree that will lead to the dismissal of all transgender* soldiers; about 15,000 people may leave the service, the Times newspaper reported citing military sources.
2024-11-25T07:37+0000
2024-11-25T07:37+0000
americas
donald trump
russia
us army
transgender
transgender people
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461678_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb1d79f92f01ac4790bbc3f42d5b0e3.jpg
The decree may be issued on the very first day of Trump's return to the White House, the publication said. Transgender persons will be demobilized for health reasons, which will mean they are unfit for service, the newspaper noted. The publication emphasized, citing an unnamed source familiar with Trump's plans, that the US Army was currently experiencing problems with recruiting new servicemen. According to the newspaper, Trump's new order will also not allow transgender people to enlist in the military.*LGBT is an extremist movement banned in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/almost-60-of-americans-happy-with-trumps-performance-in-us-transfer-of-power---survey-1120993486.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461678_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56c690df6c30c14604f12707bc0d220a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president-elect donald trump, dismissal of all transgender, us army under new law
us president-elect donald trump, dismissal of all transgender, us army under new law

Trump May Dismiss 15,000 Transgenders From US Army Under New Law

07:37 GMT 25.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / STAFF SGT. JASON T. BAILEY / U.S. Army Soldiers
U.S. Army Soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / STAFF SGT. JASON T. BAILEY /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue a decree that will lead to the dismissal of all transgender* soldiers; about 15,000 people may leave the service, a newspaper reported citing military sources.
The decree may be issued on the very first day of Trump's return to the White House, the publication said.
Transgender persons will be demobilized for health reasons, which will mean they are unfit for service, the newspaper noted.
The publication emphasized, citing an unnamed source familiar with Trump's plans, that the US Army was currently experiencing problems with recruiting new servicemen.
"Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions," a source familiar with Trump’s plans told the publication.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
Americas
Almost 60% of Americans Happy With Trump's Performance in US Transfer of Power - Survey
04:54 GMT
According to the newspaper, Trump's new order will also not allow transgender people to enlist in the military.
*LGBT is an extremist movement banned in Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала