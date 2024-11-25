https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/trump-may-dismiss-15000-transgenders-from-us-army-under-new-law-1120995882.html

Trump May Dismiss 15,000 Transgenders From US Army Under New Law

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue a decree that will lead to the dismissal of all transgender* soldiers; about 15,000 people may leave the service, the Times newspaper reported citing military sources.

The decree may be issued on the very first day of Trump's return to the White House, the publication said. Transgender persons will be demobilized for health reasons, which will mean they are unfit for service, the newspaper noted. The publication emphasized, citing an unnamed source familiar with Trump's plans, that the US Army was currently experiencing problems with recruiting new servicemen. According to the newspaper, Trump's new order will also not allow transgender people to enlist in the military.*LGBT is an extremist movement banned in Russia.

