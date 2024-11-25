https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/ukrainian-military-base-lodging-nato-led-training-hit-by-explosion---resistance-network-1120995260.html
Ukrainian Military Base Lodging NATO-Led Training Hit by Explosion - Resistance Network
Ukrainian Military Base Lodging NATO-Led Training Hit by Explosion - Resistance Network
Sputnik International
DONETSK (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred near a military base in the suburbs of the Ukrainian town of Chuguev where NATO instructors have been training... 25.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-25T07:27+0000
2024-11-25T07:27+0000
2024-11-25T07:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergey lavrov
ukraine
nato
russia
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120907642_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_df12c8f442e50d9c8401ace2015e09e3.jpg
"At 9:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT] another explosion was heard near Chuguev in the direction of the A-1310 military base... After the blast, several emergency ambulances rushed to the site. We are still trying to gather more information. It is known that Western-style gun training has been conducted by NATO instructors, but it is not yet clear whether they have been involved in the incident or not," Lebedev said. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states are directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons to Ukraine, but also by training Ukrainian troops on their soil.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-targets-including-mercenary-bases-and-air-defenses-1119622907.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120907642_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed619135cc3e4843a028cc5841c2df54.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, ukraine, nato, russia, russian armed forces
sergey lavrov, ukraine, nato, russia, russian armed forces
Ukrainian Military Base Lodging NATO-Led Training Hit by Explosion - Resistance Network
DONETSK (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred near a military base in the suburbs of the Ukrainian town of Chuguev where NATO instructors have been training Ukrainian troops, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.
"At 9:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT] another explosion was heard near Chuguev in the direction of the A-1310 military base... After the blast, several emergency ambulances rushed to the site. We are still trying to gather more information. It is known that Western-style gun training has been conducted by NATO instructors
, but it is not yet clear whether they have been involved in the incident or not," Lebedev said.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states are directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons to Ukraine, but also by training Ukrainian troops on their soil.