Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Base Lodging NATO-Led Training Hit by Explosion - Resistance Network
DONETSK (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred near a military base in the suburbs of the Ukrainian town of Chuguev where NATO instructors have been training...
"At 9:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT] another explosion was heard near Chuguev in the direction of the A-1310 military base... After the blast, several emergency ambulances rushed to the site. We are still trying to gather more information. It is known that Western-style gun training has been conducted by NATO instructors, but it is not yet clear whether they have been involved in the incident or not," Lebedev said. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states are directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons to Ukraine, but also by training Ukrainian troops on their soil.
Ukrainian Military Base Lodging NATO-Led Training Hit by Explosion - Resistance Network

DONETSK (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred near a military base in the suburbs of the Ukrainian town of Chuguev where NATO instructors have been training Ukrainian troops, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.
"At 9:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT] another explosion was heard near Chuguev in the direction of the A-1310 military base... After the blast, several emergency ambulances rushed to the site. We are still trying to gather more information. It is known that Western-style gun training has been conducted by NATO instructors, but it is not yet clear whether they have been involved in the incident or not," Lebedev said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Targets, Including Mercenary Bases and Air Defenses
3 August, 12:37 GMT
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime" for years. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states are directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons to Ukraine, but also by training Ukrainian troops on their soil.
