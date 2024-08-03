https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-targets-including-mercenary-bases-and-air-defenses-1119622907.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Targets, Including Mercenary Bases and Air Defenses

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Targets, Including Mercenary Bases and Air Defenses

Sputnik International

The Russian military targeted two Ukrainian S-125 missile launchers, fuel depots, a foreign mercenary location, and shot down a Patriot missile and nine HIMARS rockets, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-08-03T12:37+0000

2024-08-03T12:37+0000

2024-08-03T12:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

d-30

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

m113

united kingdom (uk)

donetsk people's republic

patriot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119623568_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d26e99ce56b7ee5a90e9c0e14cd861.jpg

The ministry detailed that Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery hit two Ukrainian S-125 missile launchers, a P-18 radar station, fuel depots, a temporary foreign mercenary base, and enemy troops and equipment in 138 areas.Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok occupied more advantageous positions. Ukrainian losses included:Battlegroup Sever struck Ukraine's 31st and 42nd Mechanized Brigades, 101st Territorial Defense Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade near the villages of Zarozhnoye, Prikhotnoye, Liptsy, Staritsa, and the city of Volchansk in the Kharov region, and repelled three counterattacks by the 92nd Airborne Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade. Enemy losses included:Battlegroup Zapad gained more advantageous positions, striking the 14th, 67th, and 115th Mechanized Brigades near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (LPR), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). They also repelled two counterattacks by the 43rd and 63rd Mechanized Brigades and destroyed two field ammunition depots. Enemy losses included:Battlegroup Yug improved its tactical position, striking the 23rd, 24th, 72nd Mechanized Brigades, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, and 103rd and 109th Brigades near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, and the settlements of Dyleyevka and Katerinovka (DPR), repelling two counterattacks by the 5th Assault Brigade and 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, as well as destroying three field ammunition depots. Enemy losses included:Battlegroup Tsentr continued advancing, striking the 31st, 32nd, 47th, and 151st Mechanized Brigades, 1st Tank Brigade, and 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Toretsk, Shcherbinovka, Sergeyevka, Nikolayevka, Grodovka, Vozdvizhenka, and Kalinovo (DPR), and repelling three counterattacks by the 100th and 110th Mechanized Brigades and National Police of Ukraine's Lyut Assault Brigade.Enemy losses included:Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 144th Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 39th Coastal Defense Brigade, and 37th Marine Brigade near the villages of Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Burgunka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region). Enemy losses included:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russian-hackers-leak-data-about-3200-mercenaries-fighting-in-ukraine-1119514030.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/russias-vostok-group-foils-ukraines-attempts-to-strengthen-positions--defense-ministry-1119040818.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/ukraine-loses-up-to-4410-troops-in-clashes-with-russias-battlegroup-yug-in-past-week---mod-1119167473.html

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine