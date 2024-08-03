Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Targets, Including Mercenary Bases and Air Defenses
The Russian military targeted two Ukrainian S-125 missile launchers, fuel depots, a foreign mercenary location, and shot down a Patriot missile and nine HIMARS rockets, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
The ministry detailed that Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery hit two Ukrainian S-125 missile launchers, a P-18 radar station, fuel depots, a temporary foreign mercenary base, and enemy troops and equipment in 138 areas.
"Air defense systems shot down a US-made Patriot missile, nine US-made HIMARS rockets, and 140 drones, 80 of which were outside the special military operation zone," the ministry's briefing stated.
Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok occupied more advantageous positions. Ukrainian losses included:
approximately 115 servicemen;
a tank;
a British FH-70 howitzer;
a D-20 gun;
a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.
Battlegroup Sever struck Ukraine's 31st and 42nd Mechanized Brigades, 101st Territorial Defense Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade near the villages of Zarozhnoye, Prikhotnoye, Liptsy, Staritsa, and the city of Volchansk in the Kharov region, and repelled three counterattacks by the 92nd Airborne Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade. Enemy losses included:
about 200 killed and wounded;
four pickups;
a Polish Krab self-propelled gun;
two US-made M777 howitzers;
a D-30 howitzer;
a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.
Battlegroup Zapad gained more advantageous positions, striking the 14th, 67th, and 115th Mechanized Brigades near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (LPR), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). They also repelled two counterattacks by the 43rd and 63rd Mechanized Brigades and destroyed two field ammunition depots. Enemy losses included:
approximately 470 servicemen;
a tank;
a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle;
a Kozak armored fighting vehicle;
a Polish Krab self-propelled gun;
a British Braveheart self-propelled gun;
a Msta-B howitzer;
two D-30 howitzers;
a British L-119 gun;
a Rapira anti-tank gun.
Battlegroup Yug improved its tactical position, striking the 23rd, 24th, 72nd Mechanized Brigades, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, and 103rd and 109th Brigades near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, and the settlements of Dyleyevka and Katerinovka (DPR), repelling two counterattacks by the 5th Assault Brigade and 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, as well as destroying three field ammunition depots. Enemy losses included:
about 710 soldiers;
a tank;
a Pion self-propelled gun;
two US-made M198 howitzers;
a Msta-B howitzer;
two D-20 guns;
a British L-119 gun;
a Rapira anti-tank gun;
two Anklav electronic warfare stations.
Battlegroup Tsentr continued advancing, striking the 31st, 32nd, 47th, and 151st Mechanized Brigades, 1st Tank Brigade, and 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Toretsk, Shcherbinovka, Sergeyevka, Nikolayevka, Grodovka, Vozdvizhenka, and Kalinovo (DPR), and repelling three counterattacks by the 100th and 110th Mechanized Brigades and National Police of Ukraine's Lyut Assault Brigade.
Enemy losses included:
about 400 personnel;
three IFVs (two US-made Bradleys and one German Marder);
two US-made M113 APCs;
a US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle;
a D-20 gun;
two D-30 howitzers;
a Rapira anti-tank gun;
an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 144th Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 39th Coastal Defense Brigade, and 37th Marine Brigade near the villages of Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Burgunka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region). Enemy losses included:
about 80 personnel;
a tank;
three vehicles;
a Bogdana self-propelled gun;
a US-made M777 howitzer;
a Rapira anti-tank gun.