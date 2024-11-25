https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/why-cyprus-nato-aspirations-risk-exacerbating-tensions-within-alliance-1120999352.html

Why Cyprus’ NATO Aspirations ‘Risk Exacerbating Tensions’ Within Alliance

Why Cyprus’ NATO Aspirations ‘Risk Exacerbating Tensions’ Within Alliance

Sputnik International

Greek media have reported on Cyprus’s desire to join NATO, with the White House considering the scenario a “win-win” proposition. Regional politics experts told Sputnik why Washington's exuberance may turn into a geopolitical and geostrategic nightmare for the US, NATO, and the European Union if the Western bloc ever moves forward with the idea.

2024-11-25T16:45+0000

2024-11-25T16:45+0000

2024-11-25T16:45+0000

analysis

turkiye

greece

nato

european union (eu)

cyprus

north cyprus

donald trump

nikos christodoulides

military & intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120999517_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a7cf043a4d388c9efc9f095981874a14.jpg

Biden National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan is excited about the prospect of Cyprus joining NATO, reportedly suggesting that "the prospects that such a development" presents "would be enormous," echoing the conclusions of US lawmakers who recently visited the island, describing its military facilities as being "of enormous strategic importance" to Washington.Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is said to have outlined his vision for his country's gradual integration into the Western military bloc during his visit to Washington on October 30, having previously shared the idea with the Pentagon, and with former deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland.Christodoulides is reportedly also interested in expanding US arms deliveries to Cyprus, ramping up the training of Cyprus' National Guard servicemen at American military academies, upgrading Nicosia's military capabilities along NATO lines, and negotiating with Washington on a possible permanent military presence on the island, in exchange for financial assistance to upgrade military facilities, and perhaps free equipment.“For the US, Cyprus joining NATO could enhance Western influence in the eastern Mediterranean and provide strategic access to counterbalance Russia’s presence in the region. However, these benefits must be weighed against the risks of exacerbating tensions within NATO itself, particularly given Turkiye’s longstanding disputes with Cyprus,” Venice-based international affairs analyst Dr. Marco Marsili told Sputnik.“Cyprus’ membership could escalate tensions between Turkiye and other NATO members, undermining alliance cohesion at a time when unity is critical,” he said.At the same time, Brussels is in a strategic bind in its desire to “harmonize” EU policy with NATO’s, the observer explained, with Cyprus’s exclusion from the Western bloc challenging such harmonization efforts.On top of that, “considering the changing balances in the Middle East, Cyprus stands at a juncture of geopolitical importance,” and hence may be “trying to get something more from the American administration” via the Greek lobby in Washington before Donald Trump's return to the White House, Ozertem said.Cyprus: Generations of Ethnic Strife With British RootsSituated in the northeastern Mediterranean about 550 km east of the Greek island of Crete and about 65 km south of Turkiye, Cyprus was settled by Greeks in 1100 BC, with large-scale Turkish settlement starting in 1571 after the island’s conquest by the Ottoman Empire.Greek Cypriots’ burning desire for reunification with Greece, inspired by the heavy hand of British rule, combined with the conflict-rife administrative system introduced by the British before their departure, became a recipe for an inter-ethnic conflict that turned violent in 1963, after a routine traffic stop by Greek Cypriot police near the Turkish quarter in Nicosia turned deadly, with two Turkish Cypriots killed. The incident sparked a wave of intercommunal violence across the island.The crisis came to a head in July 1974, when Turkiye invaded northeastern Cyprus several days after the Cypriot National Guard staged a coup with the aim of reunifying with Greece.Unification talks aimed at ending the generations-old conflict and reunifying Cyprus were held from 2015-2017, but broke down amid mutual recriminations by both local residents and their ‘big brothers’ Greece and Turkiye.Tensions have also been exacerbated by Cyprus’s discovery of offshore gas deposits in 2011. The gas dispute escalated in 2018, when Turkiye rejected a 2003 Cyprus-Egypt maritime border deal, and blockaded the drilling ship of a European energy company contracted to search for gas. The dispute led both sides to ramp up efforts to ink competing diplomatic and security deals, and prompted Cyprus to increase security cooperation with France and the US, to Turkiye’s fury.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/cyprus-developed-plan-to-join-nato---reports-1120993128.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/turkish-cypriot-leader-says-will-raise-issue-of-cyprus-militarization-with-guterres-1120326799.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/us-deploys-troops-to-cyprus-amid-middle-east-conflict-concerns---reports-1120286179.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/syprus-as-a-hub-for-military-bases--1119470888.html

turkiye

greece

cyprus

north cyprus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is cyprus going to join nato, can cyprus join nato, will turkey stop cyprus from joining nato, is cyprus in nato