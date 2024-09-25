https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/us-deploys-troops-to-cyprus-amid-middle-east-conflict-concerns---reports-1120286179.html

US Deploys Troops to Cyprus Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns - Reports

US Deploys Troops to Cyprus Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States has deployed dozens of military personnel to Cyprus amid concerns about the need to potentially respond to escalating hostilities in the Middle East, CNN reported on Wednesday.

2024-09-25T16:27+0000

2024-09-25T16:27+0000

2024-09-25T16:27+0000

military

us

joe biden

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

pentagon

middle east

cyprus

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645144_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_e9e6f4ffc59cb14271015aedccba11cd.jpg

The US troops in Cyprus are developing a range of contingency plans, including a potential evacuation of US citizens from Lebanon in the event of a war with Israel, the report said, citing two US officials. Cyprus helped to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals from Lebanon in 2006 during a war between Israel and Lebanese movement Hezbollah. Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that the US warned Israel that strikes on Hezbollah could derail diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip and lead to a regional war. US President Joe Biden also said on Wednesday that an "all-out war" is possible in the Middle East. The Pentagon declined to confirm the reports to Sputnik. The Pentagon pointed to comments by its spokesperson Pat Ryder earlier this week regarding a "small number" of US military personnel sent to the Middle East out of an abundance of caution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/biden-says-all-out-war-possible-in-middle-east-1120285902.html

israel

lebanon

cyprus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military in cyprus, us military in the middle east, gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities