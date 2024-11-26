https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/ports-in-ukraines-odessa-targeted-in-overnight-strikes---pro-russian-underground-network-1121003663.html

Ports in Ukraine's Odessa Targeted in Overnight Strikes - Pro-Russian Underground Network

Ports in Ukraine's Odessa Targeted in Overnight Strikes - Pro-Russian Underground Network

Sputnik International

Two Black Sea ports in Ukraine's Odessa region were targeted in strikes on Tuesday night, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.

2024-11-26T06:36+0000

2024-11-26T06:36+0000

2024-11-26T06:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

odessa

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg

"Overnight strikes today targeted ... the ports of Belgorod-Dnester and Ilyichevsk in the Odessa region," Lebedev said. The impact of insecurity in the Black Sea ports due to hostilities between Ukraine and Russia was addressed in a July 2022 deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Turkiye- and UN-mediated deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe sea exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/how-russias-icbm-design-school-laid-the-groundwork-for-the-oreshnik-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1120980603.html

odessa

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, special op ukraine, russian strikes ukraine