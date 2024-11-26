International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/ports-in-ukraines-odessa-targeted-in-overnight-strikes---pro-russian-underground-network-1121003663.html
Ports in Ukraine's Odessa Targeted in Overnight Strikes - Pro-Russian Underground Network
Ports in Ukraine's Odessa Targeted in Overnight Strikes - Pro-Russian Underground Network
Sputnik International
Two Black Sea ports in Ukraine's Odessa region were targeted in strikes on Tuesday night, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
2024-11-26T06:36+0000
2024-11-26T06:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
odessa
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_0:0:2237:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_468229c4b97280321bb3d4838cb500e7.jpg
"Overnight strikes today targeted ... the ports of Belgorod-Dnester and Ilyichevsk in the Odessa region," Lebedev said. The impact of insecurity in the Black Sea ports due to hostilities between Ukraine and Russia was addressed in a July 2022 deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Turkiye- and UN-mediated deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe sea exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/how-russias-icbm-design-school-laid-the-groundwork-for-the-oreshnik-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1120980603.html
odessa
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185353_389:0:2221:1374_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb91257705b92dfa0efd1658016413d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, special op ukraine, russian strikes ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, special op ukraine, russian strikes ukraine

Ports in Ukraine's Odessa Targeted in Overnight Strikes - Pro-Russian Underground Network

06:36 GMT 26.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Two Black Sea ports in Ukraine's Odessa region were targeted in strikes on Tuesday night, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
"Overnight strikes today targeted ... the ports of Belgorod-Dnester and Ilyichevsk in the Odessa region," Lebedev said.
Tigr-M armoured vehicle followed by Yars ICBM launchers as Strategic Rocket Troops vehicles enter Red Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2024
Analysis
How Russia’s ICBM Design School Laid the Groundwork for the Oreshnik Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
23 November, 17:18 GMT
The impact of insecurity in the Black Sea ports due to hostilities between Ukraine and Russia was addressed in a July 2022 deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Turkiye- and UN-mediated deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe sea exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала