US Doesn't Possess, Isn't Even Working on Missile With Oreshnik's Characteristics - Experts

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces carried out a real-world combat test of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile system on Thursday, targeting a major Ukrainian defense enterprise. Sputnik asked military experts specializing in missiles how the new ballistic missile compares to US developments, and what explains Russia's lead in the field.

Washington's fateful 2019 decision to walk out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Moscow has come back to haunt them, with Russia unveiling the Oreshnik (lit. Hazel) - a new hypersonic, medium-range ballistic missile with MIRV capability and the ability to accelerate to speeds up to Mach 10 (over 3 km per second) this week as the US continues the struggle to perfect and field its long-awaited LRHW Dark Eagle and DARPA OpFires medium-range missile designs.The development also bears some resemblance to the US's 2002 move to rip up the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with Russia - which prompted Moscow to work on, and ultimately perfect, an array of new ballistic and glide hypersonic technologies in the late 2010s, among them the Kinzhal, Avangard and Zircon.Like these earlier systems, the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile revealed to the world on Thursday is a first, and a step above comparable up-and-coming American designs, missile experts say.“The unique feature of the Oreshnik missile system is that this is a hypersonic medium-range missile flying at a speed of Mach 10,” retired Russian Army colonel and military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Russia now has proven hypersonic capability with the Oreshnik, the Mach 10-capable MiG-31-launched Kinzhal missile system, and the Mach 27-ready Avangard hypersonic glider, fitted aboard Russian ICBMs including the UR-100N, Litovkin pointed out.For his part, Russian military observer Dmitry Kornev told Sputnik that while the Dark Eagle and OpFires are still “only undergoing trial operation, testing and development, the Oreshnik has been created, and created on the basis of tried and tested technologies and programs,” which greatly simplifies mass production.Thursday’s real-world combat deployment of the Oreshnik against a military target speaks to the fact that the system is ready for deployment, Kornev said, preempting President Putin's announcement at a defense briefing late on Friday that Russia has already amassed a stockpile of Oreshnik missiles and will continue to test them, "including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of the security threats that are created for Russia."Kornev chalks down Russia's ability to rapidly develop and ability to deploy new missile systems to the country's deep-rooted missile design philosophy, which differs greatly from that of the US, in the military expert's estimation.Kornev recalled that during the 1980s Euromissile standoff between the USSR and the USA, the Soviets' RSD-10 Pioneer missile was designed to ensure strategic deterrence on a continental scale, while the US Pershing and cruise deployments' key goal was to provide Washington with the capability to deliver a strike against enemy targets as quickly as possible from a forward foothold (a strategy which to lives on today with the Pentagon’s highly destabilizing Conventional Prompt Strike program).

