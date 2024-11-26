https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/senior-uk-embassy-diplomat-carried-out-intel-work-threatening-russias-security---fsb-1121006746.html

Senior UK Embassy Diplomat Carried Out Intel Work Threatening Russia's Security - FSB

The second secretary of the political department of the UK Embassy, ​​Wilkes Edward Pryor, carried out intelligence and subversive work that threatened Russia's security, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

The Russian FSB said in a statement that it had "uncovered an undeclared UK intelligence presence under cover of the national embassy in Moscow during counterintelligence work." At the same time, the Russian FSB has identified signs that he is conducting intelligence and subversive work that threatens Russia’s security, the statement said. UK Ambassador SummonedUK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

