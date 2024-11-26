https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/senior-uk-embassy-diplomat-carried-out-intel-work-threatening-russias-security---fsb-1121006746.html
Senior UK Embassy Diplomat Carried Out Intel Work Threatening Russia's Security - FSB
The second secretary of the political department of the UK Embassy, Wilkes Edward Pryor, carried out intelligence and subversive work that threatened Russia's security, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
The Russian FSB said in a statement that it had "uncovered an undeclared UK intelligence presence under cover of the national embassy in Moscow during counterintelligence work." At the same time, the Russian FSB has identified signs that he is conducting intelligence and subversive work that threatens Russia's security, the statement said. UK Ambassador SummonedUK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second secretary of the political department of the UK Embassy, Wilkes Edward Pryor, carried out intelligence and subversive work that threatened Russia's security, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
The Russian FSB said in a statement that it had "uncovered an undeclared UK intelligence presence under cover of the national embassy in Moscow during counterintelligence work."
"Edward Pryor, the second secretary of the political department of the UK Embassy in Moscow, Wilkes, who was sent to Moscow through the Directorate of Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the UK Foreign Office and who replaced one of the six UK intelligence officers expelled from Russia in August as a cover, intentionally provided false information when receiving permission to enter our country, thereby violating Russian law," the statement read.
At the same time, the Russian FSB has identified signs that he is conducting intelligence and subversive work that threatens Russia’s security
, the statement said.
"On the stated basis, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with interested departments, made a decision to deprive Wilkes Edward Pryor of accreditation and ordered him to leave Russia within two weeks," the FSB said.
UK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The UK ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said.