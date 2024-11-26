https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/eurasian-security-should-replace-bankrupt-euro-atlantic-structures---russian-intel-1121004344.html

Eurasian Security Should Replace Bankrupt Euro-Atlantic Structures - Russian Intel

The West has set the task of not only breaking political and economic ties but also historical and geographical connections between the CIS countries, said the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, on Tuesday.

The Eurasian security structure must replace the bankrupt Euro-Atlantic one, stated Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, at a meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of the CIS countries in Moscow.According to him, the dysfunction of the Euro-Atlantic model ultimately triggered the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of others. He suggested that a change in the US administration would not alter Washington's focus on undermining integration processes on the Eurasian continent. This destructive activity can be opposed only through joint efforts, by developing and deepening our own Eurasian security architecture, Naryshkin explained.West Seeks Severe Historic, Geographic Ties of CIS CountriesThe West has set the task of not only breaking political and economic ties but also historical and geographical connections between the CIS countries, Naryshkin said.He stated that for this purpose, affiliated non-governmental organizations and media were instructed to "shift the focus to so-called decolonization", and to actively engage with local cultural, scientific, urbanist, and human rights figures.Possible Provocations in Belarus Amid Presidential ElectionsThe West plans to use militants from the "Kalinouski Regiment" trained in Ukraine to destabilize the situation in Belarus in 2025, ahead of the presidential elections, stated Naryshkin.The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has reported that criminal proceedings were initiated against members of the Belarusian volunteer battalion named after Kalinouski, formed in March 2022 and operating alongside Ukrainian forces, for their involvement in an armed conflict on the territory of a foreign state.West Refuses to Accept Loss of PowerThe West believes that the only alternative to their power is chaos, said Naryshkin.Ukraine Became Anti-Russian SpearheadUkraine was seduced by European integration and became the main anti-Russian spearhead of the United States, with Moldova following the same path, said Naryshkin.He also stated that Moldova was following the same path, calling Maia Sandu's regime "totalitarian." According to Naryshkin, her policies have led to a catastrophic polarization in society.Western Obsession With Nord StreamThe destruction of the Nord Stream was an obsessive idea for both the Democratic and Republican administrations in the US, said Naryshkin at the meeting.He reminded that Nord Stream was a joint Russian-European project aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of inexpensive Russian gas to Europe.West Tries to Re-Write WWII History The West has intensified efforts to tarnish the role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazism ahead of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, announced Naryshkin on Tuesday.To this end, they are attempting to alter the content of Victory Day and shift the focus from the triumph of the multinational Soviet people to grief and "split the common military past, so to speak, into national compartments," he clarified.The SVR head quoted the task set before the embassies of Western countries in the CIS, which, when participating in memorial events, are to highlight "the huge number of victims suffered by the Soviet Union, with a mandatory separate mention of Ukrainian and other national contributions."

