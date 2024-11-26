https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/eurasian-security-should-replace-bankrupt-euro-atlantic-structures---russian-intel-1121004344.html
Eurasian Security Should Replace Bankrupt Euro-Atlantic Structures - Russian Intel
The West has set the task of not only breaking political and economic ties but also historical and geographical connections between the CIS countries, said the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, on Tuesday.
The Eurasian security structure must replace the bankrupt Euro-Atlantic one, stated Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, at a meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of the CIS countries in Moscow.According to him, the dysfunction of the Euro-Atlantic model ultimately triggered the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of others. He suggested that a change in the US administration would not alter Washington's focus on undermining integration processes on the Eurasian continent. This destructive activity can be opposed only through joint efforts, by developing and deepening our own Eurasian security architecture, Naryshkin explained.West Seeks Severe Historic, Geographic Ties of CIS CountriesThe West has set the task of not only breaking political and economic ties but also historical and geographical connections between the CIS countries, Naryshkin said.He stated that for this purpose, affiliated non-governmental organizations and media were instructed to "shift the focus to so-called decolonization", and to actively engage with local cultural, scientific, urbanist, and human rights figures.Possible Provocations in Belarus Amid Presidential ElectionsThe West plans to use militants from the "Kalinouski Regiment" trained in Ukraine to destabilize the situation in Belarus in 2025, ahead of the presidential elections, stated Naryshkin.The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has reported that criminal proceedings were initiated against members of the Belarusian volunteer battalion named after Kalinouski, formed in March 2022 and operating alongside Ukrainian forces, for their involvement in an armed conflict on the territory of a foreign state.West Refuses to Accept Loss of PowerThe West believes that the only alternative to their power is chaos, said Naryshkin.Ukraine Became Anti-Russian SpearheadUkraine was seduced by European integration and became the main anti-Russian spearhead of the United States, with Moldova following the same path, said Naryshkin.He also stated that Moldova was following the same path, calling Maia Sandu's regime "totalitarian." According to Naryshkin, her policies have led to a catastrophic polarization in society.Western Obsession With Nord StreamThe destruction of the Nord Stream was an obsessive idea for both the Democratic and Republican administrations in the US, said Naryshkin at the meeting.He reminded that Nord Stream was a joint Russian-European project aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of inexpensive Russian gas to Europe.West Tries to Re-Write WWII History The West has intensified efforts to tarnish the role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazism ahead of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, announced Naryshkin on Tuesday.To this end, they are attempting to alter the content of Victory Day and shift the focus from the triumph of the multinational Soviet people to grief and "split the common military past, so to speak, into national compartments," he clarified.The SVR head quoted the task set before the embassies of Western countries in the CIS, which, when participating in memorial events, are to highlight "the huge number of victims suffered by the Soviet Union, with a mandatory separate mention of Ukrainian and other national contributions."
The Eurasian security structure must replace the bankrupt Euro-Atlantic one, stated Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, at a meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of the CIS countries in Moscow.
According to him, the dysfunction of the Euro-Atlantic model ultimately triggered the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of others. He suggested that a change in the US administration would not alter Washington's focus on undermining integration processes on the Eurasian continent. This destructive activity can be opposed only through joint efforts, by developing and deepening our own Eurasian security architecture, Naryshkin explained.
"Anglosaxons love to divide to rule. We, on the contrary, need to unite even more firmly to live in peace and security regardless of any external adventures of the degenerating totalitarian-liberal Western regimes," added the head of the SVR.
West Seeks Severe Historic, Geographic Ties of CIS Countries
The West has set the task of not only breaking political and economic ties but also historical and geographical connections between the CIS countries, Naryshkin said.
"According to available information, American and British intelligence agencies have set an ambitious goal to sever not only political and economic ties but also deep historical and even geographical connections between the countries in our region," Naryshkin said during a meeting.
He stated that for this purpose, affiliated non-governmental organizations and media were instructed to "shift the focus to so-called decolonization", and to actively engage with local cultural, scientific, urbanist, and human rights figures.
Possible Provocations in Belarus Amid Presidential Elections
The West plans to use militants from the "Kalinouski Regiment" trained in Ukraine to destabilize the situation in Belarus in 2025, ahead of the presidential elections, stated Naryshkin.
"Collaborators from the 'Kalinouski Regiment' are expected to be used by the CIA and MI6 to destabilize Belarus, considering the upcoming presidential elections next year," Naryshkin said at the same meeting in Moscow.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has reported that criminal proceedings were initiated against members of the Belarusian volunteer battalion named after Kalinouski, formed in March 2022 and operating alongside Ukrainian forces, for their involvement in an armed conflict on the territory of a foreign state.
West Refuses to Accept Loss of Power
"We are now at the beginning of a story called 'Coexistence of Civilizations and the Transformation of the World Order.' Just as new wine bursts old skins, so too does multipolarity not fit into the global system of dominance and subordination built by Washington, based on the dollar and the arbitrariness of one state.
Euro-Atlantic elites undoubtedly understand this but stubbornly refuse to accept the loss of their former power. They are trying to convince the rest of the world that the only alternative to Western power is chaos. And for this, they are deliberately destabilizing key regions of the planet. They act on the logic of 'you die today, and I’ll die tomorrow'," Naryshkin said.
Ukraine Became Anti-Russian Spearhead
Ukraine was seduced by European integration and became the main anti-Russian spearhead
of the United States, with Moldova following the same path, said Naryshkin.
"Wherever the West extends its influence, we see division and destabilization. The clearest example is Ukraine. Tempted by so-called European integration, it became the main anti-Russian battering ram for the United States. As a result, today Ukraine is a failed state incapable of maintaining its existence as a viable political and economic unit," Naryshkin said at the meeting of the CIS security and intelligence leaders.
He also stated that Moldova was following the same path, calling Maia Sandu's regime "totalitarian." According to Naryshkin, her policies have led to a catastrophic polarization in society.
Western Obsession With Nord Stream
The destruction of the Nord Stream was an obsessive idea for both the Democratic and Republican administrations in the US, said Naryshkin at the meeting.
"Western intelligence services do not hesitate to use terrorist methods in their struggle against the enemy. It is enough to mention the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. The Foreign Intelligence Service has information about the direct involvement of professional saboteurs from Anglo-Saxon intelligence services in this terrorist act," Naryshkin said.
He reminded that Nord Stream was a joint Russian-European project aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of inexpensive Russian gas to Europe.
"Russia, together with constructively-minded Europeans, was building the pipeline, and the Anglo-Saxons blew it up. This was an idea fixated on not only by the Democratic but also the Republican administration in the US," Naryshkin added.
West Tries to Re-Write WWII History
The West has intensified efforts to tarnish the role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazism ahead of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, announced Naryshkin on Tuesday.
"In anticipation of the 80th anniversary of our victory in the Great Patriotic War, Western foreign ministries, NGOs, and media have intensified efforts to discredit the role of the Soviet Union in the fight against Nazism," Naryshkin said at the CIS security and intelligence heads meeting in Moscow.
To this end, they are attempting to alter the content of Victory Day and shift the focus from the triumph of the multinational Soviet people to grief and "split the common military past, so to speak, into national compartments," he clarified.
The SVR head quoted the task set before the embassies of Western countries in the CIS, which, when participating in memorial events, are to highlight "the huge number of victims suffered by the Soviet Union, with a mandatory separate mention of Ukrainian and other national contributions."
"I truly hope that foreign forgers [of history] will tremble when our countries jointly celebrate the great date of May 9th next year, which marks the moral and political triumph of the Soviet people on the world stage," Naryshkin emphasized.