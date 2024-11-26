https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/ukrainian-defense-chief-steps-on-political-tripwire-as-mine-project-exposed-as-dud--mp--1121009828.html
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's position may be jeopardized due to significant issues surrounding the production of 120-mm mines, says MP Oleksiy Goncharenko*.
2024-11-26T15:26+0000
2024-11-26T15:26+0000
2024-11-26T15:26+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian defense ministry
ukraine
corruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113096874_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c01ed16d03550928797de4e63c530f55.jpg
Referencing a report from the publication "Zerkalo Nedeli" (Mirror of the Week), Goncharenko highlighted that the Ukrainian government had invested substantial sums into developing domestic weaponry, including mines. However, the Ukroboronprom factory responsible for this project lacked the necessary capacity to produce compatible detonators, instead using incompatible ones that failed to operate effectively. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry allegedly kept this information from the public, remaining silent at each stage of the production process. As a result, only one out of ten mines detonated correctly. He further explained that the mines are currently being recalled, while the authorities are rushing to procure foreign alternatives. Previously, a ministry official admitted that there were no quality control systems in place.*Goncharenko is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/ukraine-cant-build-a-nuke-without-russia-catching-them-top-us-nuclear-scientist-explains-why-1120895319.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113096874_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3886eb6ecab93cb0b89e805da7acc64b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine corruption, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine fallen state, ukraine mines, ukraine land mines, ukraine umerov corruption, ukraine umerov misconduct
ukraine corruption, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine fallen state, ukraine mines, ukraine land mines, ukraine umerov corruption, ukraine umerov misconduct
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's position may be jeopardized due to significant issues surrounding the production of 120-mm mines, says MP Oleksiy Goncharenko*.
Referencing a report from the publication "Zerkalo Nedeli" (Mirror of the Week), Goncharenko highlighted that the Ukrainian government had invested substantial sums into developing domestic weaponry, including mines.
However, the Ukroboronprom factory responsible for this project lacked the necessary capacity to produce compatible detonators, instead using incompatible ones that failed to operate effectivel
y. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry allegedly kept this information from the public, remaining silent at each stage of the production process. As a result, only one out of ten mines detonated correctly.
“Only after the mines were deployed to the front lines did we realize something was wrong, based on reports from officers and footage shared on social media,” Goncharenko stated.
He further explained that the mines are currently being recalled, while the authorities are rushing to procure foreign alternatives. Previously, a ministry official admitted that there were no quality control systems in place.
*Goncharenko is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.