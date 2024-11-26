International
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's position may be jeopardized due to significant issues surrounding the production of 120-mm mines, says MP Oleksiy Goncharenko*.
Referencing a report from the publication "Zerkalo Nedeli" (Mirror of the Week), Goncharenko highlighted that the Ukrainian government had invested substantial sums into developing domestic weaponry, including mines. However, the Ukroboronprom factory responsible for this project lacked the necessary capacity to produce compatible detonators, instead using incompatible ones that failed to operate effectively. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry allegedly kept this information from the public, remaining silent at each stage of the production process. As a result, only one out of ten mines detonated correctly. He further explained that the mines are currently being recalled, while the authorities are rushing to procure foreign alternatives. Previously, a ministry official admitted that there were no quality control systems in place.*Goncharenko is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
Ukrainian Defense Chief Steps on Political Tripwire as Mine Project Exposed as Dud – MP

15:26 GMT 26.11.2024
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine Defense Minister
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine Defense Minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2024
© AP Photo / Sergei Kholodilin
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's position may be jeopardized due to significant issues surrounding the production of 120-mm mines, says MP Oleksiy Goncharenko*.
Referencing a report from the publication "Zerkalo Nedeli" (Mirror of the Week), Goncharenko highlighted that the Ukrainian government had invested substantial sums into developing domestic weaponry, including mines.
However, the Ukroboronprom factory responsible for this project lacked the necessary capacity to produce compatible detonators, instead using incompatible ones that failed to operate effectively. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry allegedly kept this information from the public, remaining silent at each stage of the production process. As a result, only one out of ten mines detonated correctly.
“Only after the mines were deployed to the front lines did we realize something was wrong, based on reports from officers and footage shared on social media,” Goncharenko stated.
He further explained that the mines are currently being recalled, while the authorities are rushing to procure foreign alternatives. Previously, a ministry official admitted that there were no quality control systems in place.
*Goncharenko is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
