https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/are-there-limits-to-science-diplomacy-1121030191.html

Are There Limits to Science Diplomacy?

Are There Limits to Science Diplomacy?

Sputnik International

At the session "Are There Boundaries to Science Diplomacy?" held as part of the IV Congress of Young Scientists, experts from the fields of government, education, science, and culture discussed the development of international scientific cooperation in the current geopolitical climate.

2024-11-27T10:02+0000

2024-11-27T10:02+0000

2024-11-28T10:03+0000

russia

russia

brics

andrei fursenko

science & tech

scientists

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121030031_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af23ef64646186d373fc5a44fd99e7f8.jpg

The discussion, moderated by Vice President of the Vyzov Foundation Elena Yeryomenko was focused on models of collaboration among scientists to overcome global challenges and the opportunities available to young researchers wishing to work with colleagues from different countries.Andrei Fursenko, assistant to the Russian president, emphasized that Russia remains open to cooperation with various countries, as scientific achievements are of universal value. "As President Putin has said many times, we will not build walls on our side, but we will not impose anything either. Scientific diplomacy is public work, and every scientist should be an ambassador of science, representing the interests of their country," he said.Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the Russian president for international cultural cooperation, highlighted the importance of interpersonal relationships in both science and culture. "In science, states are very involved, but it's important to understand that politics, diplomacy, science, and culture are all about interpersonal relationships. Where there are interpersonal relationships, much is preserved," he noted.Dmitry Livanov, rector of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, emphasized the importance of cooperation in science: "In science, only the highest standards apply. There are no national, regional, or city standards—only the highest international standard. Our technological development is the result of science as a global institution. Therefore, any limitation harms all of humanity."The discussion also featured Basitere Moses, a lecturer from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, who stressed the importance of international scientific collaboration: "We are ready to work actively within BRICS and other organizations. We are confident that together we can achieve excellent results." Moses also shared ideas on how to make scientific communication more resilient and effective.Mikhail Gordiin, rector of the Moscow State Technical University of Civil Aviation, offered the following definition of "science diplomacy": "It is the effort to pursue the interests of one’s country through scientific research, interpersonal contacts, and the implementation of specific rules and approaches. And these opportunities should be used, even in these difficult conditions."Olga Tarasova, director of the Center for the Development of Scientific and Educational Initiatives, co-author of the OUR LAB project, and member of the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education under Russia's Science and Education Council, informed the participants about the National Prize for Future Technologies "CHALLENGE," which this year introduced a new international nomination. She shared information about the application campaign and noted that every third application was international. Applications were received from 33 foreign countries, including the US, BRICS countries, and others, covering a wide range of fields such as chemistry, fundamental science, and quantum computing. "The level of applications is impressive, with many projects truly at the Nobel Prize level. I am convinced that the prize will continue to grow and expand its geography, proving that science knows no borders," Tarasova said.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/sputnik-becomes-media-partner-of-iv-congress-of-young-scientists-1120999042.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iv congress of young scientists, russia, sirius, science, scientists