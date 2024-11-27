https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/biden-secretly-asks-congress-for-additional-24bln-for-ukraine-1121016107.html

Biden Secretly Asks Congress for Additional $24Bln for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has secretly asked Congress to release an additional $24 billion in Ukraine aid, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a document.

According to the request obtained by the newspaper, the Biden administration wants the sum to be added to government funding, which US lawmakers are expected to pass in December. Two congressional aides have confirmed the information to the newspaper, adding that the request was received on Monday. Of the $24 billion funding, two-thirds, or $16 billion, will reportedly go towards replenishing US military stocks, while the rest will go to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The request comes at the time when people in the US are "suffering" without assistance, she added. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.

