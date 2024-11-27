https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/iranian-foreign-ministry-hails-ceasefire-agreement-between-israel-lebanon-1121017280.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Hails Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel, Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Ministry Hails Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel, Lebanon

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday hailed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon while holding the international community responsible for ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East.

2024-11-27T08:24+0000

2024-11-27T08:24+0000

2024-11-27T08:24+0000

world

middle east

israel

lebanon

iran

hezbollah

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities. The spokesman also mentioned that the international community should put pressure on Israel to bring the war in the Gaza Strip to an end. US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River. An international committee, headed by the United States, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes had exceeded 3,700 since the escalation. Despite losses, Hezbollah was fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel said its main objective was to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/is-ceasefire-between-israel-and-hezbollah-actually-possible-1121012373.html

israel

lebanon

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, middle east war, israel-lebanon row, israel-lebanon crisis, israel hezbollah war, israel crisis