https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/iranian-foreign-ministry-hails-ceasefire-agreement-between-israel-lebanon-1121017280.html
Iranian Foreign Ministry Hails Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel, Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Ministry Hails Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel, Lebanon
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday hailed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon while holding the international community responsible for ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East.
2024-11-27T08:24+0000
2024-11-27T08:24+0000
2024-11-27T08:24+0000
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
iran
hezbollah
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities. The spokesman also mentioned that the international community should put pressure on Israel to bring the war in the Gaza Strip to an end. US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River. An international committee, headed by the United States, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon. On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes had exceeded 3,700 since the escalation. Despite losses, Hezbollah was fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel said its main objective was to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/is-ceasefire-between-israel-and-hezbollah-actually-possible-1121012373.html
israel
lebanon
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast crisis, middle east war, israel-lebanon row, israel-lebanon crisis, israel hezbollah war, israel crisis
mideast crisis, middle east war, israel-lebanon row, israel-lebanon crisis, israel hezbollah war, israel crisis
Iranian Foreign Ministry Hails Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel, Lebanon
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday hailed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon while holding the international community responsible for ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East.
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities.
"Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei welcomes the news of the cessation of the aggression of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and emphasizes the firm support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Lebanese government, nation and resistance [forces]," the ministry said on Telegram.
The spokesman also mentioned that the international community should put pressure on Israel to bring the war in the Gaza Strip to an end.
US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday
that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River.
An international committee, headed by the United States
, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon.
On October 1, Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, while also continuing to exchange air and rocket strikes with the Shiite movement. The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes had exceeded 3,700 since the escalation. Despite losses, Hezbollah was fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel said its main objective was to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.