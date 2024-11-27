https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/musk-calls-bidens-alleged-request-for-new-aid-package-for-ukraine-not-ok-1121017421.html

'Not OK': Musk Chides Biden's Alleged Request for New Ukraine Aid Package

'Not OK': Musk Chides Biden's Alleged Request for New Ukraine Aid Package

Sputnik International

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday that outgoing US President Joe Biden’s alleged request for another $24 billion package of military aid to Ukraine was "not ok."

US media reported on Tuesday, citing a document, that Biden had secretly asked Congress for another $24 billion to replenish the Pentagon's reserves for Ukraine. The request could reportedly be considered in December. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In response, Russia launched a strike against a defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant, in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, the Oreshnik. On Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine had been allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.

