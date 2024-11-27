https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/russia-asean-trade-exceeds-17bln-with-10-growth-in-nine-months-1121022259.html
Russia-ASEAN Trade Exceeds $17Bln With 10% Growth in Nine Months
The trade between Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has increased by 10% in January-September, exceeding $17 billion, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev on Wednesday said during a business forum held in Malaysia.
"Last year, the total trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN countries increased by 15% and amounted to approximately $22 billion. For the period from January to September this year, it added another 10% and exceeded $17 billion. Moreover, our trade flows are balanced: Russian exports to the region are comparable to imports," Gruzdev said, as quoted by the press service of the ministry. The official also highlighted the priority areas for the development of trade and industrial cooperation with ASEAN countries, including the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, renewable energy, and digital technologies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trade between Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has increased by 10% in January-September, exceeding $17 billion, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev on Wednesday said during a business forum held in Malaysia.
$22 billion. For the period from January to September this year, it added another 10% and exceeded $17 billion. Moreover, our trade flows are balanced: Russian exports to the region are comparable to imports," Gruzdev said, as quoted by the press service of the ministry.
The official also highlighted the priority areas for the development of trade and industrial cooperation with ASEAN countries, including the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, renewable energy, and digital technologies.