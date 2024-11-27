https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/russia-asean-trade-exceeds-17bln-with-10-growth-in-nine-months-1121022259.html

Russia-ASEAN Trade Exceeds $17Bln With 10% Growth in Nine Months

Russia-ASEAN Trade Exceeds $17Bln With 10% Growth in Nine Months

Sputnik International

The trade between Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has increased by 10% in January-September, exceeding $17 billion, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev on Wednesday said during a business forum held in Malaysia.

2024-11-27T13:03+0000

2024-11-27T13:03+0000

2024-11-27T13:03+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

asean

russia

malaysia

alexei gruzdev

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116380997_0:176:3018:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2061118b017081abab32905ed8b01f.jpg

"Last year, the total trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN countries increased by 15% and amounted to approximately $22 billion. For the period from January to September this year, it added another 10% and exceeded $17 billion. Moreover, our trade flows are balanced: Russian exports to the region are comparable to imports," Gruzdev said, as quoted by the press service of the ministry. The official also highlighted the priority areas for the development of trade and industrial cooperation with ASEAN countries, including the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/china-more-than-triples-purchases-of-uranium-from-russia-1120960801.html

russia

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russian economy asean, russian gdp, russian-asean trade