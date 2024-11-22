International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/china-more-than-triples-purchases-of-uranium-from-russia-1120960801.html
China More Than Triples Purchases of Uranium From Russia
China More Than Triples Purchases of Uranium From Russia
Sputnik International
China more than tripled imports of Russian uranium in January-October, and if this trend continues, the country is expected to become the main buyer of uranium from Russia by the end of the year, Sputnik calculated on Friday based on Chinese customs data.
2024-11-22T08:41+0000
2024-11-22T08:41+0000
economy
china
russia
uranium
imports
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120903223_0:2:3632:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3d935ea76113bc1f9822dcd82844a3.jpg
In the 10 months of 2024, China purchased $849 million worth of enriched uranium from Russia. This is 3.2 times more than the amount purchased in the same period of 2023. At the same time, China's imports of Russian uranium doubled in October compared to September, reaching $216 million. South Korea has also seen a sharp increase in its purchases of Russian uranium - over the past 10 months, the country has imported $650 million worth of enriched uranium from the country, making it the second largest importer of Russian uranium. At the same time, the United States has reduced its purchases of Russian uranium compared to 2023: from January to September they amounted to $574 million, which is almost 32% less than the previous year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/who-will-benefit-from-boom-in-uranium-demand-1119276273.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120903223_451:0:3182:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc769a0b3d73d08d0456cc43fbcae923.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uranium from russia, russian uranium, china imports, chinese customs
uranium from russia, russian uranium, china imports, chinese customs

China More Than Triples Purchases of Uranium From Russia

08:41 GMT 22.11.2024
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyContainers with uranium, before they are loaded on a vessel, on a port in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.
Containers with uranium, before they are loaded on a vessel, on a port in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China more than tripled imports of Russian uranium in January-October, and if this trend continues, the country is expected to become the main buyer of uranium from Russia by the end of the year, Sputnik calculated on Friday based on Chinese customs data.
In the 10 months of 2024, China purchased $849 million worth of enriched uranium from Russia. This is 3.2 times more than the amount purchased in the same period of 2023. At the same time, China's imports of Russian uranium doubled in October compared to September, reaching $216 million.
South Korea has also seen a sharp increase in its purchases of Russian uranium - over the past 10 months, the country has imported $650 million worth of enriched uranium from the country, making it the second largest importer of Russian uranium.
Mining of natural uranium at the Khiagda ore field, Republic of Buryatia, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2024
Economy
Who Will Benefit From Boom in Uranium Demand?
7 July, 12:17 GMT
At the same time, the United States has reduced its purchases of Russian uranium compared to 2023: from January to September they amounted to $574 million, which is almost 32% less than the previous year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала