China More Than Triples Purchases of Uranium From Russia

China more than tripled imports of Russian uranium in January-October, and if this trend continues, the country is expected to become the main buyer of uranium from Russia by the end of the year, Sputnik calculated on Friday based on Chinese customs data.

In the 10 months of 2024, China purchased $849 million worth of enriched uranium from Russia. This is 3.2 times more than the amount purchased in the same period of 2023. At the same time, China's imports of Russian uranium doubled in October compared to September, reaching $216 million. South Korea has also seen a sharp increase in its purchases of Russian uranium - over the past 10 months, the country has imported $650 million worth of enriched uranium from the country, making it the second largest importer of Russian uranium. At the same time, the United States has reduced its purchases of Russian uranium compared to 2023: from January to September they amounted to $574 million, which is almost 32% less than the previous year.

