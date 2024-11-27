Sputnik Investigates: Why Doesn't the US Ban Water Fluoridation?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as health and human services secretary, has vowed to remove fluoride from public water systems in the US if his appointment is approved by the Senate.
“Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease," tweeted RFK Jr.
What is Water Fluoridation and Who is Peddling the Practice?
Community water fluoridation was introduced in the US in 1945 and envisages adjusting the amount of fluoride in drinking water to a current recommended level of 0.7 milligrams per liter of water, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
CDC is part of the US Department of Health and the major agency that has led water fluoridation since 1975. Its declared goal is to increase the proportion of US people using fluoridated water.
CDC claims that water fluoridation prevents cavities and saves $6.5 billion in dental treatment costs for the nation annually.
Over 209 million Americans have access to fluoridated drinking water, as per CDC.
It's up to state and local governments to decide whether to fluoridate their community water. According to some estimates, US communities spend over $300 million annually on water fluoridation.
For its part, CDC: actively propagates water fluoridation across the US; supports infrastructure in states to promote water fluoridation; monitors coverage and quality of fluoridation; provides technical assistance to state fluoridation programs
CDC's FY2025 budget, requested by President Joe Biden, amounted to $19.7 billion, whereas CDC's department overseeing water fluoridation (Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion) was assigned $1.5 billion, a 9% increase compared to FY2024.
Despite the CDC propagating community water fluoridation, the measure is surrounded in controversies with critics referring to numerous alleged health risks.
While the CDC claims community fluoridation led to a 25% reduction in cavities in children, international oral health data shows almost the same level of reduction in cavities in the countries which have not fluoridated their water over the past decades.
According to the WHO, prolonged exposure to high concentrations of fluoride (over 1.5 mg/L) could cause tooth enamel and skeletal fluorosis.
2024 studies indicated that high exposure to fluoride for pregnant women could be associated with lower IQ in children as well as neurobehavioral problems.
Scientists warn that it is impossible to control the dose of fluoride each individual receives when consuming fluoridated water: first, water consumption varies; second, an average person also receives fluoride from sources other than the water supply.
Moreover, to fluoridate its water systems, the US uses technically-grade chemicals:
fluorosilicic acid (H2SiF6; also referred to as hydro fluorosilicate, FSA, or HFS), a by-product of the manufacture of phosphate fertilizers, which is used by most US water systems; sodium fluorosilicate (Na2SiF6); and sodium fluoride (NaF)
A 2014 study showed that HFS contains arsenic (As) – that could be responsible for lung and bladder cancer cases – whereas both HFS and NaSF have been shown to leach lead (Pb).
On November 22, Florida surgeon general, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, issued guidance calling to stop adding fluoride to the water supply
On September 24, a federal district court in California ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate fluoridation of drinking water to eliminate the “unreasonable risk” to health.
Axios noted that even if RFK Jr assumes the position of health and human services secretary, he wouldn't be able to prohibit fluoridation. However, if the EPA recognizes it as a toxic substance, it could stop the practice.
