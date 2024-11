https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/two-people-died-in-kursk-region-after-ukraines-attack-with-atacms-missiles---investigators-1121017167.html

Two Dead in Kursk Region After Ukrainian ATACMS Missile Attack - Investigators

A criminal case has been launched as two people died in Russia's Kursk Region after the Ukrainian armed forces struck with ATACMS missiles on November 23, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

On November 23, Ukraine attacked the positions of an S-400 air defense system division with five ATACMS missiles in the Kursk Region, three missiles were shot down and two reached their target, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The radar station was damaged and soldiers were injured in the attack.

