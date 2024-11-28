https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/captured-uk-mercenary-calls-ukraines-kursk-offensive-a-mistake-1121036639.html
Captured UK Mercenary Calls Ukraine's Kursk Offensive a Mistake
Captured UK Mercenary Calls Ukraine's Kursk Offensive a Mistake
KURSK (Sputnik) - UK mercenary James Scott Rhys Anderson, who fought for the Ukrainian armed forces and was captured in Russia's Kursk region, said that Ukraine should not have entered the region.
"In Kursk, we should not have been here, the Russians really do not want us here," Anderson told reporters.
The mercenary noted that Russia has "a lot more weapons, a lot more manpower
."
"They will do everything to get you out. If you are lucky, if you are captured, you can spend up to 20-30 years in a Russian prison, which in itself is not nice. So, these are your options: you could be there for a couple of weeks if you do manage to survive the whole time there, it is not worth it," Anderson added.
He also expressed regret for going to Ukraine and hoped that his family would see him in the news and know that he was safe.
The Main Military Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case against Anderson on charges including illegal crossing of the Russian state border as part of Ukrainian troops and participating in hostilities in the Kursk region. The mercenary and his accomplices have committed crimes against civilians, according to the investigation.
"I have got a court date in two months. I am thinking about how long I will get. I know it is going to be for a long time," Anderson told journalists.
The mercenary added that he doubts that London will try to rescue him.
"I am hoping that my government will somehow get me help, which I doubt is going to ever happen. But it is all hopes for the future," Anderson added.