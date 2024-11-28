China to Complete Developing New-Generation Beidou Navigation System by 2035 – Reports

International
China aims to develop the new generation Beidou navigation satellite system (BDS) by 2035, incorporating more advanced technologies, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.
A symposium dedicated to the BDS was held in Beijing on Thursday, during which a plan for the development of the system until 2035 was presented, CCTV said. According to the plan, China will develop a next-generation navigation system based on the Beidou-3 system, which will incorporate more advanced technologies and provide higher-quality services with more powerful functions, the report added. The launch of the next generation of Beidou is planned for around 2029, and the rollout of the new system should be completed by 2035. In mid-2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced the launch of China's new global navigation system, Beidou-3. In March, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said that Russia's GLONASS system and the US's GPS were roughly equal in accuracy, but Beidou had surpassed them.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China aims to develop the new generation Beidou navigation satellite system (BDS) by 2035, incorporating more advanced technologies, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.
A symposium dedicated to the BDS was held in Beijing on Thursday, during which a plan for the development of the system until 2035 was presented, CCTV said. According to the plan, China will develop a next-generation navigation system based on the Beidou-3 system, which will incorporate more advanced technologies and provide higher-quality services with more powerful functions, the report added.
The launch of the next generation of Beidou is planned for around 2029, and the rollout of the new system should be completed by 2035.
In mid-2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced the launch of China's new global navigation system, Beidou-3.
In March, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said that Russia's GLONASS system and the US's GPS were roughly equal in accuracy, but Beidou had surpassed them.
