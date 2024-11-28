International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Wraps Up Kazakhstan Visit With Press Conference After Key Talks and CSTO Summit
France Eyes Developing Advanced Ballistic Missile With Over 1,000-Km Range Due to Oreshnik Fears
France is studying a possibility to develop a ballistic missile with the range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) following the test-fire of Russia's Oreshnik missile, media reported.
france, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, atacms, oreshnik ballistic missile, france oreshnik, france ballistic missile
France Eyes Developing Advanced Ballistic Missile With Over 1,000-Km Range Due to Oreshnik Fears

10:29 GMT 28.11.2024 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 28.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is studying a possibility to develop a ballistic missile with the range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) following the test-fire of Russia's Oreshnik missile, media reported.
The project is being currently discussed between the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Directorate General of Armament (DGA).
France started to focus on this project following the recent use of such missiles by Russia, Iran and Israel. If created, this missile will be similar to Iran's Fattah as well a China's DF21 and DF26. The missile is expected to be able to change trajectory until the last moment, which will make its interception almost impossible.
The project may cost several hundreds of millions euros. The project is likely to be developed by ArianeGroup and become a part of the European project ELSA.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In response, Russia launched a strike against a defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant, in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, the Oreshnik. Moscow also updated its nuclear doctrine earlier that week.
The Netherlands wants to join the French initiative on developing the long-range missiles (ELSA), Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.
On Wednesday, Brekelmans arrived for an official visit in Paris.
"In Paris, I announced that the Netherlands also wants to participate in the French initiative on developing long-range missiles (ELSA). Together with five partners - Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and Sweden - we want to do more in Europe!" Brekelmans said on X.
In mid-August, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik that initiatives of Western countries to jointly create missiles are very dangerous, and Russia will have to respond to them appropriately.
