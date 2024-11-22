https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russias-use-of-oreshnik-missile-a-grave-warning-to-nato-amid-danger-of-world-war---analysts--1120965488.html

Russia’s Use of Oreshnik Missile a Grave Warning to NATO Amid Danger of World War - Analysts

Russia’s Use of Oreshnik Missile a Grave Warning to NATO Amid Danger of World War - Analysts

Sputnik International

Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian defense facility using its new Oreshnik hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile is a serious warning to NATO, experts told Sputnik.

2024-11-22T14:14+0000

2024-11-22T14:14+0000

2024-11-22T14:18+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

storm shadow cruise missile

vladimir putin

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120965309_0:138:3151:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_4b440a71fa6aff4b9de47512708c5793.jpg

Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian defense facility using its new Oreshnik hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile is a “a serious warning to NATO,” Robinson Farinazzo, a retired Brazilian officer, told Sputnik. He underscored that US President Joe Biden crossed "a red line" by authorizing the Kiev regime to strike Russia with long-range American weapons. "Moscow is perfectly aware that this type of attack, technically difficult, can only be carried out with the support of NATO, in this case the US," he said. Other analysts agree:Washington is “provoking an escalation that completely changes the nature of the conflict,” military history expert Ricardo Cabral emphasized. The US allowing Kiev to use long-range weapons is "a continued psychological offensive" to test Moscow's tolerance, Venezuelan analyst Vladimir Adrianza noted, adding that the dangerous stage of the conflict stems from the “voracious appetite of the US military, financial and technological complex.” Moscow has every right to defend itself against NATO's “sinister and criminal actions," noted Humberto Morales, professor at the Autonomous University of Puebla, Mexico. President Vladimir Putin has clearly conveyed the message that current events on the international arena demonstrate the “suicidal and irresponsible behavior by the West which threatens total destruction,” Lebanese political scientist Hassan Hmadeh underscored, adding, "The world must stand up to these evil people who are determined to destroy the planet, and the response must be commensurate with their actions." Washington's approval for Kiev to use US-made missiles is intended to force Donald Trump’s future administration to “operate in geopolitical chaos,” Venezuelan international relations expert Wilmer Depablos said. With less than two months to go before the transfer of power, Biden is trying to make it as difficult as possible for the next president to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Iranian political scientist Emad Abshenas believes. Putin's order to use the Oreshnik missile is “a warning to NATO countries amid the growing threat of a world war,” Chinese pundit Sima Pingbang explained, going on to say that the Kiev regime has become “an obstacle to peace” and that “Biden and Zelensky are unable to accept Moscow's victory."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/oreshnik-missile-shows-russias-retaliatory-power-to-western-arms-supplies-1120963123.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

oreshnik ballistic missile system, oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile system, russian hypersonic weapons, oreshnik cannot be intercepted by us or european air defenses, ukraine conflict, nato's involvement in ukraine's conflict