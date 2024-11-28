https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/mexican-leader-holds-talks-with-trump-amid-tariff-announcements-1121027379.html
Mexican Leader Holds Talks With Trump Amid Tariff Announcements
Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum held new phone talks with US President-elect Donald Trump, after public statements from the two countries about the possibility of mutual introduction of trade tariffs and their consequences.
The conversation took place amid Trump's recent statements about his intention to introduce 25 percent tariffs on goods coming from Mexico and Canada due to the unresolved problem of illegal immigration and the influx of illegal drugs into the country.Sheinbaum then sent a letter to Trump, in which she pointed out the possibility of introducing counter-tariffs, which would not benefit the largest importers to the United States from Mexico - General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday during a presidential press conference that a new attempt to introduce tariffs in the United States would affect domestic US companies from the industrial and technology sectors that supply components from neighboring markets, and about 400,000 people could lose their jobs. Trump earlier repeatedly criticized the immigration policy of Democrat Joe Biden's administration, vowing to tighten border controls and resume construction of a wall on the border with Mexico if reelected. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
mexico
The conversation took place amid Trump's recent statements about his intention to introduce 25 percent tariffs on goods coming from Mexico and Canada due to the unresolved problem of illegal immigration and the influx of illegal drugs into the country.
"I had a wonderful conversation with President Donald Trump. We considered Mexico's strategy regarding the phenomenon of migration, and I told him that the caravans [of migrants] do not arrive at the northern border because they are being dealt with in Mexico. We also talked about strengthening cooperation on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty and the campaign that we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl," Sheinbaum wrote on X.
Sheinbaum then sent a letter to Trump, in which she pointed out the possibility of introducing counter-tariffs, which would not benefit the largest importers to the United States from Mexico - General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor.
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday during a presidential press conference that a new attempt to introduce tariffs in the United States would affect domestic US companies from the industrial and technology sectors that supply components from neighboring markets, and about 400,000 people could lose their jobs.
Trump earlier repeatedly criticized the immigration policy of Democrat Joe Biden
's administration, vowing to tighten border controls and resume construction of a wall on the border with Mexico if reelected.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.