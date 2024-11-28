https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/mexican-leader-holds-talks-with-trump-amid-tariff-announcements-1121027379.html

Mexican Leader Holds Talks With Trump Amid Tariff Announcements

Mexican Leader Holds Talks With Trump Amid Tariff Announcements

Sputnik International

Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum held new phone talks with US President-elect Donald Trump, after public statements from the two countries about the possibility of mutual introduction of trade tariffs and their consequences.

2024-11-28T05:03+0000

2024-11-28T05:03+0000

2024-11-28T05:03+0000

world

donald trump

us

mexico

illegal migration

migrant crisis

migration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119922225_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60a86919ac8da5351b7a69dc2ceece95.jpg

The conversation took place amid Trump's recent statements about his intention to introduce 25 percent tariffs on goods coming from Mexico and Canada due to the unresolved problem of illegal immigration and the influx of illegal drugs into the country.Sheinbaum then sent a letter to Trump, in which she pointed out the possibility of introducing counter-tariffs, which would not benefit the largest importers to the United States from Mexico - General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday during a presidential press conference that a new attempt to introduce tariffs in the United States would affect domestic US companies from the industrial and technology sectors that supply components from neighboring markets, and about 400,000 people could lose their jobs. Trump earlier repeatedly criticized the immigration policy of Democrat Joe Biden's administration, vowing to tighten border controls and resume construction of a wall on the border with Mexico if reelected. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/democrats-playing-long-game-to-convert-migrants-into-their-future-voters---experts-1120747355.html

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump on migrants, trump mexico, trump illegal migration, trump mexico talks, trump mexico