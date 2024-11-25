https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/migrants-in-us-preparing-for-mass-deportation-promised-by-trump---reports-1120993608.html

Migrants in US Preparing for Mass Deportation Promised by Trump - Reports

Immigrants in the United States are preparing for mass deportation, which they expect after Donald Trump, who won the presidential election, comes to power in January, US media reported.

Earlier, Trump said that he intended to implement a program of mass deportations of undocumented migrants, which involves the introduction of a state of emergency and the use of military. According to the publication, migrants are actively contacting immigration lawyers and participating in all kinds of meetings of non-profit organizations, where the topics of migration and deportation are raised. People are taking all measures to protect themselves from the mass deportation program promised by Trump. People with green cards (US visa lottery) want to become citizens as soon as possible, while people with unclear legal status or who entered the country illegally are struggling to apply for asylum because even having a pending petition would protect them from deportation, the newspaper claims. According to the New York Times, migrants in relationships with US citizens are trying to quickly marry, which will give them the right to apply for a green card. Earlier, media reported that at least 4 million families could be separated in the United States if Trump implements his plans for mass deportations of those who entered the country illegally. Mass deportations have become one of the key themes of Trump's election campaign. During his first term, he already declared a state of emergency in order to direct Pentagon funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

