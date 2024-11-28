https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/south-korea-to-hold-back-on-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-until-trump-takes-office---reports-1121031812.html

South Korea to Hold Back on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Until Trump Takes Office - Reports

South Korea is likely to continue refraining from supplying lethal weapons to Kiev until the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing unnamed officials.

"Even if Ukraine requests weapon supplies, we are in a situation where we can only respond by saying we will try to consider it," a government official told Yonhap. Another official said that the supply of specific weapons systems was not under consideration, and that even if Kiev requested supplies, the decision on whether it was appropriate in the current situation would be considered comprehensively. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential office told reporters that Seoul would continue to cooperate with both the Biden administration and the future administration of Donald Trump. Therefore, future decisions will be made by South Korea in close coordination with the United States. The presidential office did not disclose the details of the information provided by the Ukrainian side about the alleged involvement of North Korean military forces in the Ukraine conflict, nor did it clarify whether Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who arrived in Seoul as a special envoy of President Volodymyr Zelensky, requested the supply of South Korean weapons. The presidential office also refused to disclose details of the first-ever negotiations between the defense ministers of Ukraine and South Korea in Seoul. In late October, Zelensky said in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS that he would send a "detailed request" to South Korea for arms supplies, including artillery and air defense systems. In this regard, media speculated that Kiev might request K-9 self-propelled howitzers, which are actively being supplied to Eastern European countries, as well as the Cheongung-2 (KM-SAM Block-II) medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, developed based on Russian technology.Russian officials repeatedly slammed arms supplies to Kiev regime, stressing that they only fuel the conflict with zero chance to affect the outcome.

