Hamas Discusses Concessions to Israel, Including Control of Philadelphi Corridor - Reports

Leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas are discussing possible concessions they could make if Israel showed a genuine interest in ending the war and withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Hamas believes that Israel is demanding total surrender, which the movement continues to reject, the newspaper reported. One of Hamas' proposals could reportedly allow Israel to maintain a presence in the border region between Egypt and Gaza, also known as the Philadelphi Corridor. However, the movement's officials have publicly rejected any long-term Israeli control over the area. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,300, according to local health authorities.
