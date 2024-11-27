https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/ceasefire-deal-netanyahus-focus-on-iran-could-mean-serious-regional-war-if-backed-by-us-1121023849.html
Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu's 'Focus on Iran' Could Mean 'Serious Regional War' if Backed by US
Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu's 'Focus on Iran' Could Mean 'Serious Regional War' if Backed by US
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there are three reasons why Israel concluded a ceasefire deal with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah: to focus on Iran; to replenish weaponry stocks; and to isolate Hamas.
2024-11-27T17:28+0000
2024-11-27T17:28+0000
2024-11-27T17:28+0000
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
opinion
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
hamas
us
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f75079bde3e2d6e26bc0495e5d5ddb.jpg
"It is not clear how Israel would focus more on Iran," Dr Marco Carnelos, a former Italian diplomat and Middle East adviser of Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, tells Sputnik. "Probably the Israeli prime minister hopes that with the incoming Trump administration a direct military pressure on Iran might be increased together with the US."Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, dubs Netanyahu's focus on Iran as "cheap talk." The experts allege Netanyahu has been cornered by the military leadership over heavy losses sustained by the Israeli Defense Forces in southern Lebanon, and snubbed his hawkish cabinet members to implement the deal.It is clear that Netanyahu will use the "breather" to double down on attacking Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to Qarmout: "Israel would be able to shift its military power on to sources to continue its genocidal war on Gaza," he says.Still, the future of the ceasefire deal is hanging in the balance, according to the pundits."The devil is still in the details. We still have 60 days to see if this agreement will hold," Qarmout concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/trump-might-seek-wider-deal-with-iran-despite-hawkish-rhetoric---ex-israeli-prime-minister-1120941997.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/is-ceasefire-between-israel-and-hezbollah-actually-possible-1121012373.html
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:910:682_1920x0_80_0_0_3884dfeb7d10dae2601ebe8be9b87596.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel-hezbollah ceasefire deal, israel-lebanon ceasefire deal, benjamin netanyahu, israel, the gaza strip, israel's gaza war, israel-palestine conflict, donald trump, iran, will israel attack iran
israel-hezbollah ceasefire deal, israel-lebanon ceasefire deal, benjamin netanyahu, israel, the gaza strip, israel's gaza war, israel-palestine conflict, donald trump, iran, will israel attack iran
Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu's 'Focus on Iran' Could Mean 'Serious Regional War' if Backed by US
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there are three reasons why Israel concluded a ceasefire deal with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah: to focus on Iran; to replenish weaponry stocks; and to isolate Hamas.
"It is not clear how Israel would focus more on Iran," Dr Marco Carnelos, a former Italian diplomat and Middle East adviser of Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, tells Sputnik. "Probably the Israeli prime minister hopes that with the incoming Trump administration a direct military pressure on Iran might be increased together with the US."
Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, dubs Netanyahu's focus on Iran as "cheap talk."
"How would the Israelis engage with Iran if they were not able to eliminate Hezbollah," Qarmout asks while talking to Sputnik. "We'll have to see the new [Trump] administration's take on Iran. But if this happens for whatever reason, this means a serious regional or even could be a global war."
The experts allege Netanyahu has been cornered by the military leadership over heavy losses sustained by the Israeli Defense Forces in southern Lebanon
, and snubbed his hawkish cabinet members to implement the deal.
"My feeling is that the Israeli military echelon cornered Netanyahu on this point because on the battleground in Southern Lebanon the Israeli Army was able to advance only a few km and incurred in severe losses. Israel erased Hezbollah’s leadership but it did not defeat the movement on the ground... And because Hezbollah has not lost the battle, by default it will be perceived as the winner," Carnelos says.
It is clear that Netanyahu will use the "breather" to double down on attacking Hamas
in the Gaza Strip, according to Qarmout: "Israel would be able to shift its military power on to sources to continue its genocidal war on Gaza," he says.
Still, the future of the ceasefire deal
is hanging in the balance, according to the pundits.
"The devil is still in the details. We still have 60 days to see if this agreement will hold," Qarmout concludes.