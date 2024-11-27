https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/ceasefire-deal-netanyahus-focus-on-iran-could-mean-serious-regional-war-if-backed-by-us-1121023849.html

Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu's 'Focus on Iran' Could Mean 'Serious Regional War' if Backed by US

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there are three reasons why Israel concluded a ceasefire deal with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah: to focus on Iran; to replenish weaponry stocks; and to isolate Hamas.

"It is not clear how Israel would focus more on Iran," Dr Marco Carnelos, a former Italian diplomat and Middle East adviser of Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, tells Sputnik. "Probably the Israeli prime minister hopes that with the incoming Trump administration a direct military pressure on Iran might be increased together with the US."Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, dubs Netanyahu's focus on Iran as "cheap talk." The experts allege Netanyahu has been cornered by the military leadership over heavy losses sustained by the Israeli Defense Forces in southern Lebanon, and snubbed his hawkish cabinet members to implement the deal.It is clear that Netanyahu will use the "breather" to double down on attacking Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to Qarmout: "Israel would be able to shift its military power on to sources to continue its genocidal war on Gaza," he says.Still, the future of the ceasefire deal is hanging in the balance, according to the pundits."The devil is still in the details. We still have 60 days to see if this agreement will hold," Qarmout concludes.

